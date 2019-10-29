The Lompoc Braves and Cabrillo Conquistadores will meet on the football field Friday night in the annual Big Game.
Before squaring off on the playing field, the teams met Tuesday night for the annual Big Game Feed at Lompoc’s Sunset Auto Center.
“This is the kind of rivalry that not too many teams have,” said Lompoc High School head coach Andrew Jones. “These kids all grew up together and, for one day, they are rivals. They’re really going to go at it.”
“These kids have known each other since they were 5 or 6-years-old,” said Cabrillo High head coach AJ Pateras. “They’ve been playing together or against each other since they were little.”
The Big Game Feed is hosted by Sunset Auto Center owners Cheryl and George Bedford.
The Bedford’s convert their showroom into a banquet hall for a combined team dinner cooked up by Tommy and Lisa Hayes.
“We’ve been doing this for quite a while. I think this is our 20th year of hosting the Big Game Feed,” said Cheryl Bedford. “We do a lot of things to support our community, almost all are youth oriented.
“My children went to Cabrillo and George’s went to Lompoc so we root for both teams.”
“In our heart, we love the Lompoc Valley. It’s hard to beat,” said George Bedford. “We support both teams. Every week of the football season, we give $250 to each school in the name of the young man who’s named Player of the Game. The kids love this dinner and we love doing it. These kids are our future.”
The feast consisted of tri-tip, chicken, pork loins, roasted potatoes, beans, salad, apple sauce and bread.
“We get started at home and it takes about 10 hours of preparation before we get here,” said Tommy Hayes, a local rancher and farmer. “Then we spend another three or three-and-a-half hours finishing everything up at Sunset.”
“We’ve been doing this about 20 years,” said Lisa Hayes.
“This meal is really a coming together of the community,” said Pateras. “After this, it’s back to practice. We’ll have a normal week of game preparation.”
Come Friday night, friendships will be put aside for the three hours of the game.
“We’re all about the sportsmanship. We want a good game and then everyone goes back to being friends in the end,” said Lompoc Athletic Director Claudia Terrones.
“We want to beat them but we’ll all hug in the end and wish them well in the playoffs,” said Cabrillo Athletic Director Dan Troup. “I think this dinner and this rivalry is a great thing.”
The Braves have dominated the Big Game for the last decade.
The Conqs have yet to beat the Braves since Jones, a former Lompoc quarterback and Big Game star, took over as head coach.
“This is my 10th season and we’ve been able to win 10 in a row,” said Jones. “We had to beat them twice in 2011. We won 42-7 in the regular season then had to face them in the CIF (Southern Section) championship game. We won that one 21-0.”
Jones says it’s one of those ‘throw out the records’ games.
“We know they’re going to give us all they’ve got. They’ve got nothing to lose.”
The Braves are assured of a spot in the Southern Section playoffs.
They come into the game with a 6-3 record, 3-1 in Channel League play.
A win will wrap up at least second place but there is still a shot at a three-way tie for first.
If the Braves win and Dos Pueblos (3-1) can knock off Santa Barbara (4-0), that would create the three-way tie.
“It’s probably the only time I’ll ever root for Dos Pueblos to win a game,” said Lompoc senior standout wide receiver and defensive back Ryan Morgan, a four-year varsity player. “To me, this is the most meaningful game I have ever been a part of or will be a part of. I’ve always loved being a part of it. It’s crazy to think this is my last Lompoc/Cabrillo game. It’s unthinkable.”
“I’m excited,” said Cabrillo’s Dylan Forbes, a junior who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines. “One of my best friends is Carlos Garcia and he plays on Lompoc’s lines so I’ll be playing against him the whole game. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Cabrillo (0-9, 0-4) is wrapping up a tough season.
The Conqs haven’t won since beating Morro Bay 47-42 midway through the 2017 season, a stretch of 23 games.
“We always have the belief that we have a shot,” said Pateras. “These are the types of games that come down to who wants it the most. We’re going to get our players ready to do their best.”
“Cabrillo is a good team. We have to control our emotions and play hard,” said Jones.
Since both schools share Lompoc High's Huyck Stadium, they alternate which school will be the home team. Cabrillo is the home team this time around.