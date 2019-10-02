The Lompoc Braves are the next big challenge for the Santa Ynez Pirates football team.
The Braves are at Santa Ynez High School Friday night as the Channel League season begins.
The game begins a five-week Channel League stretch; each game important toward a postseason playoff berth.
Santa Ynez (2-3) comes off a rough two week stretch with preseason losses to Templeton and San Luis Obispo over the last two weeks.
But the Braves (3-2) haven’t been the juggernaut of recent seasons, alternating wins and losses all season.
The Braves will try to make it two wins in a row for the first time this season after a 28-14 victory over St. Joseph last Friday.
In the current CIF Southern Section rankings, Lompoc is ranked No. 10 in Division 5.
Santa Ynez is in the smaller-school Division 8 and has received CIF-SS votes every week. The Pirates are currently tied for No. 11 in the division.
In last Friday’s game, the Santa Pirates had two major hurdles to overcome.
The first; injuries, way too many.
The second; a ground and pound Templeton Eagles offense that overruns its opponents.
In the end, that was just too much and the Pirates fell 54-10 to the Eagles at Templeton High School.
“We came into the game down six starters,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. “And then we lost a seventh on the opening kickoff.”
Kick returner Brayden McCoy hauled in the game opening kickoff at the Santa Ynez 10 yard line and returned it to the 31… and then didn’t get up after being tackled.
“He injured his leg,” said McCoy. “We’ll evaluate his injury and all of our injuries Monday.”
McCoy later came back to handle punting duties.
Dean Tipolt, who leads the defense in tackles, and Tyler Germani, who leads the team in sacks, never even suited up for the game.
The Templeton offense took advantage, rushing for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
Joshua Berna led the Eagles with 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Running back Michael Avery also scored twice, gaining 114 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski also ran for two touchdowns, gaining 82 yards on 14 carries.
And backup quarterback Zach Logan added a late 13 yard touchdown on his only run of the night.
Kaschewski didn’t have to throw the ball very often, throwing nine passes and completing five with a 28 yard touchdown pass to Marino D’Alfonso.
Santa Ynez quarterback Bennett Redell was held to 43 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Anthony Gills, who came into the game averaging just over 99 yards rushing a game, was held to seven yards on six carries as the entire Santa Ynez offense was held to 74 yards rushing.
Through the air, Redell was 9-for-24 with a nine yard touchdown pass to Camron Prendergast and one interception.
"We had some bright spots but we missed some opportunities," sais McClurg. "But they really outplayed us ion the second half. My hat is off to them."
After forcing a Pirates’ punt on the game-opening series, Templeton put together a methodical 7-play, 69 yard drive that ended with a Berna 17 yard touchdown run and as 6-0 lead.
The Pirates came right back and attempted a 43 yard Nico Rocha field goal that hit the cross bar and bounced back into the field.
Templeton then ground out an 11 play, 80 yard touchdown drive that put the Eagles up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates then mounted their own 12 play drive.
It ended in a score, just not a touchdown as Santa Ynez settled for a 44 yard Rocha field goal.
Templeton responded with an Avery five yard touchdown run and a 20-3 lead before the Pirates mounted their best offensive run, ending with Redell’s nine yard touchdown pass to Camron Prendergast that got the Pirates back into the game, trailing 20-10, just before halftime.
Any chance of a comeback ended early in the third quarter.
A bad snap on a punt gave Templeton the ball on the Santa Ynez one. The Eagles scored on the next play.
Redell was then intercepted deep in his own territory, leading to another Eagles’ score.
On the next series, Kaschewski returned a punt 35 yards to set Templeton up at the Santa Ynez 31.
Two plays later, Templeton scored again and with a 41-10 lead and the Eagles (4-1) sealed their fourth victory.
"We knew it was going to be tough with that many starters out," said McClurg. "It just wasn't our day."