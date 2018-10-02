In two days, Jacob Nunez and Leondre Coleman celebrated both a Lompoc Braves football win and a Fresno State victory.
The class of 2020 football players, who earned All-Los Padres League recognition last season and have become focal points for the Brave offense this fall, were among the 33,401 people in attendance who watched the Bulldogs stomp Toledo 49-27 at Bulldog Stadium.
It was much more than just sitting and enjoying a football game, Nunez says. The offensive tackle said he and Coleman were given a tour of the campus and interacted with coaches and players – the common themes when recruits take trips to colleges.
Nunez came away impressed overall.
“It was really cool. It’s a nice campus, nice stadium and I really felt at home when I went there. It was a nice environment,” Nunez said.
The junior, who also stars in wrestling and track and field outside of football, came away impressed by the set up on Bulldog Lane, which he saw benefits the football players.
“It was really compact. The football facilities were next to the weight room, counseling room and the training room. It’s all next to each other so you don’t have to be late,” Nunez said.
Nunez then spent most of late Saturday night observing the Bulldogs’ front five on offense, who helped pave the way for 554 total yards (186 rushing) in the non-conference win.
“I saw them run the ball a lot,” Nunez said. “It was a very good offense and offensive line. I see that the coaches are very good. They did some damage.”
Both LHS players mostly chatted with Brian Clay (director of on-campus recruiting) and Quinn Tedford (assistant director of player personnel, son of the head coach) while visiting the San Joaquin Valley University.
For Coleman – who scored all three of the Braves’ touchdowns in the 21-0 shutout of Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium last Friday – he said he was in awe of the atmosphere inside Bulldog Stadium when the ‘Dogs took on the Mid American Conference (MAC) powerhouse Toledo.
“The team was great, the stadium looked good and seeing all of the fans cheering them on was great,” Coleman said.
The running back/wide receiver/outside linebacker additionally liked the makeup of the Bulldogs’ roster.
“The team together looks good as a unit,” Coleman said. “I can see they have many talented athletes reigning from every position.”
Coleman also respected the work of head coach Jeff Tedford from that win over the Rockets, saying “The head coach, I can see, is devoted to his team and taking steps to become a greater program.”
Nunez says he plans to visit San Jose State this coming Saturday to watch the Spartans take on Colorado State.