Before they face off against each other at Huyck Stadium, Lompoc High and Cabrillo football players got a chance to meet under the same roof – at Sunset Honda in Lompoc on Tuesday night.
Both teams got together for the annual “Big Feed” event: A dinner party involving both teams that helps lead into the kickoff of the annual Big Game set for Friday, 7 p.m. for the City Championship.
The Lompoc Valley teams converged inside the car dealership after 6:30 p.m. Coaches from both sides and some of the players who grew up together but are now on opposite sides of the field got a chance to chat with one another before Friday’s contest.
Before being fed, Sunset Auto General Sales Manager Eric Luette got a chance to thank both teams and coaches for coming out – and mentioned how supportive the company is toward both area programs.
“We pay a lot of attention to the youth of Lompoc,” Luette told the crowd. “We put a lot of money into you guys for the benefit of the youth. We love to see you guys at the games all the time. We enjoy that so much. We want to wish you all the best of luck.”
Then, service manager Steve Munoz – who graduated from Lompoc but had daughters graduate from Cabrillo – shared the most important message he learned growing up in Lompoc to the players on the Braves and Conquistadores.
“I grew up here in Lompoc. A lot of things have changed but one of the things that hasn’t changed? Work ethic,” Munoz explained. “I bring this up because I’ve been here all my life and one thing my dad taught me was hard work always pays off. If anyone tells you different, they’re lying to you.”
Munoz further went on to explain how having the right attitude gets anyone far in life – a message he hoped resonated inside both high school teams’ heads.
“Attitude is a big thing. What you guys do on the field is amazing. You guys put a lot of work in. You put in a hard work ethic,” Munoz said.
He then used a running back analogy to get his motivation across to the kids.
“There’s an easy way to score a touchdown and a hard way: When your linemen do their job up front and the defense isn’t doing theirs, sometimes you running backs run through a big hole and run 40 yards down the field to score a touchdown. But when your line meets their match, the defense is doing their job and you have to break four tackles to get to that touchdown, which touchdown feels better?” He asked the players. “It’s the one that you work for.
“The moral of the story is: When we sweat more and we earn it, it means more to us,” Munoz continued. “And that’s the way life is. We’re not entitled to anything at all. We have to earn it.”
Munoz concluded that he’s on neither side. He cheers for both teams in this contest.
“Lompoc has never been a huge team and neither has Cabrillo. But we always show up,” Munoz said. “Lompoc has a lot of heart and Cabrillo has a lot of heart. Lompoc has always been a small town, but we play big.”