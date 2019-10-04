The Knights are back on track.
St. Joseph ended a three-game losing streak with a 40-0 rout of Pioneer Valley Friday night.
The Knights moved to 3-3 on the season with the win.
Devin Guggia got St. Joseph on the bored with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Anthony Reynoso then caught a touchdown pass to give the Knights a 14-0 lead.
Guggia's second touchdown run of the first half gave the Knights a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Darien Langley then ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run to give St. Joseph a 28-0 lead in the third.
The Knights then got a safety, a Brock Marcois field goal and a touchdown catch from Noah Skarda to round out their scoring.
Michael Madrigal intercepted a pass for the Knights on defense.
St. Joseph next plays at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's in the non-league finale next week.
Dos Pueblos 40, Cabrillo 13
The Chargers (1-5) scored their first win of the season in the Channel League opener against winless Cabrillo (0-6).
The score was 7-0 at halftime and 20-7 after three quarters, but the Chargers outscored Cabrillo 20-6 in the fourth.
Cabrillo is at San Marcos next week while Dos Pueblos is at Lompoc.
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 5, San Luis Obispo 4
In a finish to a match that was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, the Knights (11-2, 6-2 Mountain League) edged the Tigers for the first win for a St. Joseph girls tennis squad over San Luis Obispo in memory.
The Knights also tagged the Tigers (7-1 Mountain League) with their first league loss. Doubles teams Friday picked up where they left off Thursday. Singles players completed their matches that night, and the teams were deadlocked 3-3 after singles play.
St. Joseph won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles Friday, and that put the Knights over the top. Emily Wilson and Katelynn Haskell defeated the Tigers' Lauren Ramirez and Ingrid Chen 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 1 match, and Michahjuliana Lundberg and Shianne Gooley beat Paige Lund and Quinn Hamilton 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
The Tigers won at No. 3, with Lulu Dai and Alex Caprau defeating Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez 6-4, 6-0.
Lundberg stayed perfect on the year in singles and doubles. She and Gooley overcame a fresh Tigers doubles team after competing in singles Thursday.
"We just talked to each other between games, encouraged each other and that helped us," said Shianne Gooley, who is St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley's daughter.
Shianne Gooley said she and Lundberg split between who played at the net and who played at the baseline "according to the situation."
A turning point for the Knights was Katelynn Haskell's come-from-behind 6-7 (4), 6-2 (10-7) win at No. 3 singles. The Tigers won 5-4 in a five-hour match at San Luis Obispo when the teams played in the first round.
The Knights trailed 4-2 after the singles in that one, so going two-for-three in the doubles was not quite enough for them. It was on Friday, since Haskell's win gave the Knights a 3-3 split in singles.
"Katelynn's win in singles was big for us," said Trish Gooley. "Those three-set matches are tough." The Tigers won two of the three of those this time around, but the Knights had enough to win.
"This is the high point in the season so far for us. The girls proved they could do it."
Women's cross country
Western State Conference Preview
SOUTH EL MONTE — The Hancock College squad had a middle-of-the-pack finish, placing seventh out of 13 teams.
Michelle Marceleno led the Bulldogs. She finished 33rd in 22 minutes, 16 seconds over the 5K course.
Sierra Skinner (34th place), Rachel Mallory (53rd), Yasmin Mendez (54th) and Mireya Martinez (57th) followed for the Bulldogs.