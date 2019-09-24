League realignment is coming.
That means big changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs.
The head coaches from all three teams have differing perspectives on how this process has unfolded and where the futures of those athletic programs, not only in football, are headed.
As part of the new Pac View-Channel Association, administrators from the 12 Channel League and Pacific View League schools voted to form two six-team football-only leagues, with the move becoming finalized last week. Lompoc High had filed an appeal that was denied.
Starting in 2020, Lompoc, the reigning Channel League champ, will play in a revamped Channel League with Oxnard Pacifica, Oxnard Rio Mesa, Oxnard High and current Channel League teams Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.
Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will play with San Marcos, which is currently in the Channel League, and join current Pacific View League teams Oxnard Channel Islands, Ventura Buena and Ventura High in the rebranded Pacific View League.
The top two teams from the Pacific View League will move up to the Channel League and the bottom two teams from the Channel will move to the lower Pacific View League on a multi-year cycle.
The leagues will be evaluated in two years, coinciding with the all-sports Channel League reevaluation period.
Lompoc High coach Andrew Jones doesn't appreciate having to play three Oxnard schools in league games, arguing the move doesn't make sense on a number of different fronts.
"It just seems like they continue to get us to go further and further south," Jones said. "I don’t think any of this would've happened if you would’ve gotten the actual coaches in the room together to figure this out."
Jones is starting to see the writing on the wall and says he expects his school to explore a move to the CIF's Central Section in two years.
"I don’t think it’d be a huge change for us," Jones said of moving to the Central Section, which nearly all the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County schools did in 2018. "I wouldn’t be surprised if, in two years, we talk with our superintendent, our administration, and both us and Cabrillo reevaluate where we are."
"Considering Lompoc won two league titles total last year and some Santa Barbara schools are in the double-digits, it's something to look at," Jones added.
At Santa Ynez, the girls track team won the only league title for the Pirates in their first year in the Channel League. Cabrillo teams didn't win any league championships last year.
The athletic directors—Lompoc's Claudia Terrones, Cabrillo's Gary West and Santa Ynez' Ashley Coelho, along with the administrations from each school—would work to determine the feasibility of a move to the Central Section.
Jones thinks the time and cost of travel and the amount of time in class students will miss are two major elements negatively affecting this new league alignment.
For Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg, traveling to play bigger schools is nothing new.
Santa Ynez, with 890 students, is easily the smallest school in the new association. Lompoc and Cabrillo each have around 1,400 students while all three Santa Barbara public high schools have enrollments over 2,000. Pacifica High in Oxnard has over 3,000 kids.
Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo used to travel nearly two hours to play league games in Templeton, Atascadero or Paso Robles.
"This right here is nothing new in this area. Maybe it’s new for the last 5 or 10 years, but it’s nothing major," McClurg said. "It’s not even an issue of mine. Santa Ynez is the smallest school in the Channel League."
McClurg's teams at Santa Ynez have almost always found a way to remain competitive despite its low enrollment.
"I think it’s a better fit for us," McClurg said of the new format starting next season. "Santa Ynez has been extremely competitive the last four years and I think the thing that gets overlooked by people is how small our school is."
Cabrillo football coach AJ Pateras said this type of constant realignment is where high school sports are headed. Pateras does feel this league grouping gives his team a higher chance of success.
Cabrillo has lost 19 straight football games.
"I think it’s kind of what’s expected to come as things keep evolving," Pateras said of the constant shuffling. "This gives our program a chance to regroup or at least face some schools that are similar in structure."
Of a possible move to the Central Section, Pateras said: "(The administrators) are going to look at that data and start to figure out if it's worth being in these leagues or worth going to the Central Section and playing playoff games in Fresno or Tulare or Bakersfield. They're going to take a look at the long-term data and figure it out."
The Big Game between Lompoc and Cabrillo will now have to be scheduled as a non-league contest yearly. The Big Game is scheduled for the third week of next season.
Jones and McClurg have also scheduled non-league games between the Braves and Pirates. Jones also plans on playing Righetti in a non-league game in 2020 and says the St. Joseph game is the only non-league rivalry game that he is focused on scheduling.
McClurg said he will continue to play Santa Maria and other former Los Padres League rivals in non-league games.
"We haven't beaten Lompoc since the mid-2000s but that doesn’t mean we don’t want the challenge," McClurg said.