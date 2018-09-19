This is no longer a Los Padres League football battle.
But, St. Joseph versus Lompoc – two of the more established programs in Northern Santa Barbara County – adds a new chapter, plus a few twists.
Gone are the days of Dustin Davis and T.J. Jordan trying to game plan to beat the Braves, as the former Knight coaches are now both implementing schemes to slow down St. Joseph as LHS assistants this time.
Also, SJHS head coach Pepe Villasenor gets his first crack at trying to end the Knights’ losing skid against Lompoc High on the gridiron.
Lastly, the Braves find themselves in an unfamiliar spot: Two regular season losses this early in the season and trying to avoid their first losing streak in the Andrew Jones era.
There will be plenty of athleticism and emotions in the latest installment of Knights versus Braves, as the two will meet at Huyck Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.
Yet, the newcomer in this series Villasenor has chosen to take a simple approach for this game: One that goes without the hype surrounding this annual contest.
“In the end, this is a preseason game and I can’t allow my kids to get caught up. We have to prepare and give them our best effort,” Villasenor said following practice on Wednesday. “It's a preseason game but I think because of the fact that these two schools have played frequently and they are in close proximity, there is some hype. But I’m trying to eliminate that hype because at the end of the day, our goal is to win league and advance to the CIF championships as far as we can. At the end of the day, we’re going to come in and compete.”
St. Joseph enters this game red-hot at 4-1 – which includes victories over three different CIF Central Section powerhouses. The Knights recently took down previously unbeaten Bakersfield Centennial 48-28, which hails from the Division I realm of the revamped section.
The Knights have rode the right arm of Chase Artopoeus through the halfway point of the year and the legs of Devin Guggia, who has become a threat to break past 100 yards on any given night.
The rout of the Golden Hawks saw this breakout performer outside of the quarterback and running back: Trevor Cole. Serving as a Swiss Army knife-type for the Knights, Cole scored three touchdowns on the receiving end, and made plays on defense and on special teams – resulting in the Male Athlete of the Week honor from the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.
During the fast 4-1 start, Villasenor pointed to what’s been the key strength of the Knights.
“Our men understand that preparation is everything,” Villasenor said. “We’ve had some close wins and during the week of those wins, our preparation and focus has been fantastic. But the week we did not win and fell short (against Bakersfield Christian), we literally did not prepare well. Our focus lacked and we identified it before that game. So, I think because of that result, our young men figured out that if we prepare, we’re going to have a better chance to come out on top.”
While Villasenor has never coached against Jones and Lompoc, he says he’s known the veteran head coach and his work for a number of years – praising the style Jones brings to Huyck Stadium.
“I’ve known about Jones for a long time. They’ve done a great job. And Jones has done a great job with his men over the years,” Villasenor said.
Jones has yet to lose to the Knights – as both a player and coach. However, there’s this stigma on Jones’ end that believes this St. Joseph team will be far different than the ones he’s coached against – considering the run the Knights have been on through the first five games.
“Different coach, different personnel. I think Pepe has done a good job of fitting the scheme to what he has,” Jones said by phone. “They’ve got three for-sure guys who can score. You also factor in an experienced offensive line and a quarterback they managed to get by transfer, that’s going to be a tough task.”
Jones also cited the strong play of Guggia, describing him as a guy who has waited his turn and is now shining. And Jones pointed out a tough, disciplined defense energized by veteran varsity linebacker Zak Wilson.
Lompoc was given two weeks to prepare for this contest as last Friday was the Braves’ bye week. Jones says it wasn’t a week of relaxation, though. It was more of an opportunity to correct the mental errors that has plagued the Braves during the first four games. He views this game as a chance to get back on track and redeem itself from the 24-10 loss to Arroyo Grande.
“We’ve got to get back to basics,” Jones said. “We’ve got to come out and play with some emotions.”
At 2-2, the Braves have been plagued by mental errors: Defenders getting caught out of position, turnovers, breakdowns in special teams, dropped touchdown passes, etc.
“We got guys running into each other on routes, guys who are wide open and we scramble…we’ve got to get rid of the dumb mistakes and just play football,” Jones said.
In the end, while it’s LHS that has had the upper hand against the Knights, Jones and Lompoc have this feeling that this version of Knights/Braves will be a different challenge.
“It’ll be a good test for us,” Jones said.