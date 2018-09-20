Nathan Halsell’s right leg has helped get him on the recruiting boards at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Now, the Warhawks have offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity to play football for the Sun Belt Conference University, the St. Joseph senior placekicker tells The Times.
Halsell described the moment of landing his first NCAA Division I opportunity as an amazing feeling. He adds that he had been interacting with ULM specialists coach Hunter Holmes for quite some time before the Warhawks rewarded Halsell with a chance to be a student-athlete there.
“I had been talking to coach Holmes through text and Twitter and then he called me after practice around 8:30 p.m. (on Sept. 17) and introduced himself to me (by phone). And it was honestly a pretty normal phone call but then he told me that ULM had an offer as a PWO for me,” Halsell said. “When I heard him say that they’d have a PWO opportunity to kick there, I had an enormous smile on my face and I felt like a weight had been lifted off of my shoulders.”
Halsell clarified that this is not a full athletic scholarship opportunity that ULM is extending to him. Preferred walk-on opportunities traditionally mean that a player has a spot on the roster, but the coaching staff decides later down the road if he gets rewarded a full athletic scholarship.
“There is no scholarship from them. But we had talked about the opportunity for a scholarship later in the season when the program was more sure of what they wanted to do with their scholarships,” Halsell said.
Halsell has begun to research the campus, saying “I have been looking into them and at a surface level, the school looks beautiful and coach Holmes is a really great guy. I’m looking forward to learning more about the football team and the community at the school.”
Halsell spent the summer trying to market his name for college programs seeking a placekicker. He won over lots of praise from his friends and followers on Twitter after video surfaced of him booting field goals of 52 yards or more at the Cal Poly camp held from June 29 to 30. He additionally pounded kickoffs that stretched 80 yards at the camp held at the Doerr Family Field practice facility.
As a junior, Halsell hit a 58-yard field goal in the playoff game against Lancaster Paraclete last fall.
While Halsell is ecstatic that a four-year university at the Football Bowl Subdivision level recognized his kicking ability, the football and soccer star for the Knights says he’s not a finished kicking product yet.
“It’s a huge relief and I’m glad my work is paying off, but there’s so much to improve on,” Halsell said. “Right now I’m trying to focus on our season and kicking good, plus winning games with St. Joseph.”
Halsell’s head coach Pepe Villasenor called this milestone for his kicker an exciting moment, but one that still comes with renewed focus and energy.
“We’re very excited for him. But at the end of the day, he still has a significant amount of work and I think he knows he’s going to continue to get better,” Villasenor said. “And God willing if we can get more offers for him, but the St. Joseph community is excited for him.”
The Warhawks are currently 2-1 overall with victories over Southeastern (34-31) and Southern Miss (21-20), but endured a recent loss to Texas A&M (48-10). Louisiana Monroe takes on Sun Belt Conference co-champion Troy this Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.
Halsell and the 4-1 Knights take on former Los Padres League rival Lompoc at Huyck Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.