Three area football teams have their yearly Homecoming game Friday night, and one team will open league play with a Homecoming date.

That team is Cabrillo. The Conquistadores will host Dos Pueblos at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in a Channel League opener. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the year in that one.

In other area Homecoming games, Righetti (6-0) will play Lancaster Paraclete (3-3) in a cross-sectional game and Santa Maria (3-2) will face San Luis Obispo (4-1) in a Central Section non-league game.

Both games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Righetti has not had a close game since its comeback win at Lompoc the second game of the year. The Warriors’ game against Paraclete figures to be close. The Spirits are not far behind the Warriors in the MaxPreps.com rankings.

The Warriors are rated 77th in the state, the Spirits are ranked 92nd. The game will be the last one for Righetti before the Warriors start Mountain League play.

Santa Maria figures to have a tough task against San Luis Obispo. The Saints figure to go at the Tigers with what has been a dynamic Dominick Martinez-Sammy Herrera rushing combo.

Martinez is the Saints quarterback. Herrera is a running back. Emilio Corona, SLO's quarterback, has the Tigers looking like the favorites to win the PAC 4 League title.

All area games this week are slated for 7 p.m. Friday night except eight-man Orcutt Academy’s 1 p.m. Saturday game at Alpaugh.

Orcutt Academy is 1-4. Alpaugh is 1-3. The Spartans will finally start the Central Section part of their schedule when they go against the Buffalos.

In two Channel League matchups, Lompoc (3-2) will play at Santa Ynez (2-3) and San Marcos (1-3) will face Santa Barbara (3-2).

St. Joseph (2-3) will play at Pioneer Valley (1-4) in a non-league crosstown rivalry game.

The Knights will try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers have lost two straight.

Arroyo Grande took highly-ranked Fresno Bullard to overtime last week before losing 28-21. Friday night, the Eagles (4-2) will play a cross-section game at Menlo Atherton (1-3).

Two improved area programs will play Friday at 7 p.m. Atascadero (3-3) will host Simi Valley Royal (1-5). Morro Bay (3-2) will face Petaluma St. Vincent De Paul (5-1).

Orcutt Academy will try to keep its momentum going after coming from 24-7 down to beat Carpinteria-based Cate before the Spartans’ bye last week.

Bishop Diego (3-2) will play at unbeaten Simi Valley Grace Brethren (4-0).

