Righetti's Jake Steels makes a one-handed catch for a first down Friday against Dos Pueblos. Defending for the Chargers is Jonathan Flores. Steels was injured on the play and left the game with an ankle injury.
Righetti's (9) Jake Steels runs after the catch for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday against Dos Pueblos. Beginning the celebrations at the 30-yard line is Warriors' (1) Kidasi Nepa, along with (22) Ryan Boivin.
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera runs against Golden Valley during a game on Sept. 13. The Saints host San Luis Obispo in their Homecoming game Friday night.
Len Wood, Staff
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez scores on a long run as Golden Valley's Simeon Trimble chases during a Sept. 13 game.
Len Wood, Staff
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Cabrillo head coach AJ Pateras calls defensive plays during a non-league game against Nipomo played at San Luis Obispo High School in August.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Kick returner Hunter Barthel takes off from inside the ten yard line
Three area football teams have their yearly Homecoming game Friday night, and one team will open league play with a Homecoming date.
That team is Cabrillo. The Conquistadores will host Dos Pueblos at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in a Channel League opener. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the year in that one.
In other area Homecoming games, Righetti (6-0) will play Lancaster Paraclete (3-3) in a cross-sectional game and Santa Maria (3-2) will face San Luis Obispo (4-1) in a Central Section non-league game.
Both games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Righetti has not had a close game since its comeback win at Lompoc the second game of the year. The Warriors’ game against Paraclete figures to be close. The Spirits are not far behind the Warriors in the MaxPreps.com rankings.
The Warriors are rated 77th in the state, the Spirits are ranked 92nd. The game will be the last one for Righetti before the Warriors start Mountain League play.
The Knights will try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers have lost two straight.
Arroyo Grande took highly-ranked Fresno Bullard to overtime last week before losing 28-21. Friday night, the Eagles (4-2) will play a cross-section game at Menlo Atherton (1-3).
Two improved area programs will play Friday at 7 p.m. Atascadero (3-3) will host Simi Valley Royal (1-5). Morro Bay (3-2) will face Petaluma St. Vincent De Paul (5-1).
Orcutt Academy will try to keep its momentum going after coming from 24-7 down to beat Carpinteria-based Cate before the Spartans’ bye last week.
Bishop Diego (3-2) will play at unbeaten Simi Valley Grace Brethren (4-0).
