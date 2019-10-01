{{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc High senior Jacob Nunez verbally committed to play football at Arizona State over the summer.

He committed there as an offensive lineman. Though he's exclusively a tackle with the Braves, Nunez can also play the guard position with his blend of size, strength and athleticism.

Last Friday night though, Nunez put his tools to work in a totally different area on the field.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Nunez played both ways in the Braves' 28-14 win at St. Joseph.

In addition to his usual spot on the offensive line, Nunez played much of last week's game on the defensive line as well, lining up directly in front of St. Joseph's center as a nose guard. 

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones says Nunez volunteered to help out at a new position after it became apparent the Braves were a bit light up front on defense.  

"I think after the Bishop Diego game that Arroyo Grande looked at our tape and figured that our defense was fast and quick, but as a bigger team, they could lean on us," Jones said. "Against Bishop Diego, we were able to get them to run laterally with our gap-control defense. Then AG spread us out with their big linemen and leaned on us.

"We figured we couldn't afford that anymore and we've got to free up Jed (Rantz) at 'backer."

Nunez stepped up: "Jacob said, 'I'll go in there if you need me,'" Jones says.

The move worked last week against St. Joseph. Rantz had a big game pressuring St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart while also roaming free to wrap up any loose ball-carriers and the Braves limited the Knights to just 14 points. 

Nunez had been working on picking up the intricacies of the position before taking a couple dozen live snaps on defense Friday against the Knights.

"He's been working on D-line the last couple weeks and he did a good job for us," Jones said. "We've got to have him if we're going to win league and try to make a run in this division.

"With us being a smaller school, we've got to have guys going both ways."

Nunez and the Braves kick off Channel League play Friday night at Santa Ynez, which suffered a 54-10 loss at Templeton last week, the Pirates' second straight lopsided loss at a San Luis Obispo County School. The Pirates are 2-3 overall, losing to San Luis Obispo High 36-13 and Nipomo 23-21. 

Santa Ynez, coached by Josh McClurg, and Lompoc have had some battles over the years.

"Josh and I will probably have our little conversation and then not talk all week. That's kind of how it goes," Jones said. "Josh is a great friend of mine and a great coach. He's probably one of the more underrated coaches around. He's able to do so much with his teams and he's able to utilize her personnel better than most coaches can. They're smaller than us, but Santa Ynez always plays us tough and it's a hostile environment over at their place."

After the Braves play at Santa Ynez, they will continue Channel League play with home games against Dos Pueblos (Oct. 11) and Santa Barbara (Oct. 18).

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

