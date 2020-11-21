'It would be devastating to the kids:' Coaches have questions as uncertainty clouds football season

Important CIF dates Nov. 10: Dr. Mark Ghaly announces new guidelines Nov. 16: New guidelines announcement delayed Dec. 7: Central Section football practice scheduled to open Dec. 14: Southern Section practice scheduled to open Jan. 7-8: High school football season scheduled for kickoff

In approximately two weeks, the calendar will read Dec. 7. That date is an important one on the area sports calendar.

For high school athletic programs in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section, that's the date that football teams are scheduled to start full practices for a season set to start the first week of January.

For CIF Southern Section programs, such as Valley Christian, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez, the date is Monday, Dec. 14 to prepare for a season that starts Jan. 8.

What are area football coaches feeling with those dates fast approaching? Mainly frustration, brought on by uncertainty.

You see, although the CIF sections set the dates for a sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic, schools cannot begin practicing and preparing for a January season without more guidance.

Where does that guidance come from? The state, particularly Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary for California's Health and Human Services Agency.

During a Nov. 10 meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, Ghaly said that his department was "working closely with CIF and other youth sports leaders to ensure that we are aligned in the guidance. It will provide clarity as to when competition can take place.”