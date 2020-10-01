Is Sawyer May the area's most efficient quarterback of all-time?

The consistency is truly what set him apart from the rest and he has a solid case as the area's most efficient QB of all-time. That's probably impossible to know for sure, but let's take a look at the numbers.

For his career, May completed 62% of his passes (402 for 648) for 5,650 yards a game with 52 touchdowns and just those eight interceptions. The Eagles gained about 8.7 yards for every pass May attempted.

Now let's break it down year-by-year to see the real consistency.

As a sophomore, May completed 60% of his passes (105 for 174) for 1,391 yards and 12 touchdowns vs. four interceptions.

As a junior, May completed 62% of his throws (134 for 216) for 2,125 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception.

As a senior, May completed 63% of his passes (163 for 258) for 2,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The numbers from his junior and senior years nearly mirror each other.

But there was one big change during May's career that stands out and goes to show the lengths he went to ensure his team stayed competitive.

During his first two varsity seasons, May carried the ball 75 times for 98 yards and five touchdowns.

But check out his senior year: 107 carries for 767 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry after averaging about a yard per carry the two years before that.

May went from a standard immobile pocket-passer to a true dual-threat quarterback just like that and his team truly needed May to make that adjustment.

May was named the PAC 5 League MVP in 2016 and went on to play a season of Division III football at Lewis and Clark in Oregon. He threw for over 1,200 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in one season there before transferring to Arizona State to study business.