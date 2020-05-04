How did Santa Maria's football team go from three straight losses to a CIF title game in 2017?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well.

After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost three straight including 49-12 to Santa Ynez in their most recent game. Besides, the injuries were mounting.

They had seen a second-half lead, and a chance to beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley for the first time, slip away in a 32-28 loss.

Then came Santa Maria's bye week. Some teams don't like the bye week. Turned out, it came at a perfect time for the banged-up Saints.

"It gave us a chance to heal," said Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington as the Saints were rolling in the post-season.

Several Santa Maria starters who had been out gradually returned to the lineup as the wins kept piling up.

The Saints rebounded so well after the bye week that they won seven straight then hosted a divisional title game for the first time.

Big Bear beat Santa Maria 37-23 in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 final in front of an overflow crowd at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus. Still, the electric atmosphere made for an unforgettable night for the Santa Maria faithful.