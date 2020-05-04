How did Santa Maria's football team go from three straight losses to a CIF title game in 2017?

Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well.
After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost three straight including 49-12 to Santa Ynez in their most recent game. Besides, the injuries were mounting.
They had seen a second-half lead, and a chance to beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley for the first time, slip away in a 32-28 loss.
Then came Santa Maria's bye week. Some teams don't like the bye week. Turned out, it came at a perfect time for the banged-up Saints.
"It gave us a chance to heal," said Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington as the Saints were rolling in the post-season.
“I was a starter my freshman year,” at Sonoma State, Sheckherd said. “My sophomore year, I was one of the first players off the bench.”
Several Santa Maria starters who had been out gradually returned to the lineup as the wins kept piling up.
The Saints rebounded so well after the bye week that they won seven straight then hosted a divisional title game for the first time.
Big Bear beat Santa Maria 37-23 in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 final in front of an overflow crowd at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus. Still, the electric atmosphere made for an unforgettable night for the Santa Maria faithful.
After the bye week, quarterback Blake Truhitte and back Robert Ruiz, behind a solid offensive line, sparked a revved up running game.
Mora has indeed earned straight A's during his time at Santa Maria. He carries a 4.38 GPA. Mora was the SMHS nominee for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete scholarship honor.
Truhitte, the All-Area MVP that year, racked up 2,026 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns in the Saints' option offense. Ruiz ran for 1,094 yards and eight scores.
Santa Maria also had a dependable short-yardage back, Frank Lopez who averaged 4.5 yards a pop during his 90 rushes.
Truhitte also had reliable receivers. Jon Ramos had more than 1,000 yards in receptions that year. He also caught nine touchdown passes.
John Rojas blossomed into a solid secondary receiver, with 458 yards in receptions and six touchdown catches on the year.
Besides his work at quarterback, Truhitte helped anchor the Santa Maria secondary. He was also the team's punter.
With Gabriel Bravo and Gerardo Zul, the Saints had a strong pass rush. Zul racked up 16 sacks. Bravo had 14.
Santa Maria began Los Padres League play by breezing past Templeton then beating Morro Bay 40-19 in a tougher game for the Saints than the score indicated it was.
Ellington's squad scored a decisive 41-25 win at Nipomo in the league championship game. Santa Maria kicker Diego Villagran helped cement the win when he recovered his own second-half onside kick.
The Saints eased past Carpinteria in the first round of the playoffs then shocked top-ranked Montebello Schurr by scoring the last 28 points in a 42-21 win. Up 21-0 at halftime in its semifinal, the Saints withstood a third-quarter threat and won 35-14 at South El Monte.
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…
As the Santa Maria wins kept growing, so did the excitement in the school football community. Santa Maria fans started filing in hours before the start of the divisional semifinal.
The divisional championship game was an occasion.
The start was pushed back to 8 p.m. on a Saturday night because of the annual Santa Maria Christmas Parade that same night. Santa Maria students, fans and alumni started rapidly filling the stands well before kickoff.
"When I heard we were in the championship game, I just had to get my butt up here," a Santa Maria alumnus told a reporter after he had made the drive from San Diego.
In the championship game, "We didn't do enough on defense to win," against a Big Bear triple option offense that just about never went to one particular option, the pass, said Ellington.
The Bears recovered a fumble at their 1 in the fourth quarter and on the next play, Zachary Bernard bolted 99 yards to put Big Bear up by two scores and seal it.
Still, it was an unforgettable year for the Saints. "We have a lot to be proud of," said Ellington afterward. "We accomplished a lot."
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Dec_2__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Dec_2__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_3__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_3__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_3__2017_ (2).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_25__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_25__2017_ (2).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_17__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_17__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Aug_26__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_9__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_9__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_23__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_23__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_30__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_30__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Oct_7__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Oct_21__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Oct_21__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Oct_28__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_4__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_11__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_11__2017_ (1).jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Nov_14__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_18__2017_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Nov_25__2017_.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 12.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 15.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 16.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 17.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 18.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 19.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 20.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 21.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 22.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 23.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 24.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 06.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 07.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 08.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 09.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 10.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 11.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 02.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 03.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 04.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 05.jpg
120217 SM CIF football 01.jpg
120217 SM CIF football A1 secondary.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 20.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 22.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 23.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 24.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 25.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 26.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 27.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 28.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 29.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 11.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 12.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 13.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 14.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 15.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 16.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 17.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 18.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 19.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 05.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 06.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 07.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 08.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 09.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 10.jpg
Saints fans
111717 Schurr SM football 01.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 02.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 03.jpg
111717 Schurr SM football 04.jpg
Santa Maria Schurr 01
111417 SM Practice 01.JPG
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 015.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 030.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 031.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 032.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 033.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 034.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 012.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 013.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 014.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 016.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 017.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 018.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 019.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 020.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 021.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 022.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 023.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 024.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 025.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 026.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 027.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 028.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 029.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 008.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 009.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 010.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 011.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 001.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 002.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 003.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 004.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 005.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 006.jpg
111017 Santa Maria Carpinteria Football 007.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!