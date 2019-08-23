The Santa Ynez Pirates staged a late rally but fell just short against the Nipomo Titans.
Nipomo stopped a Santa Ynez two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 38 seconds left and the Titans held on for a 23-21 victory in Friday night’s Week Zero football season-opener.
“It was just like it’s been the last five years,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge. “I didn’t expect anything different. It was another fantastic football game.”
“Our whole issue tonight was football unawareness — too many mistakes,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. “Nipomo is a veteran team, we’re not. We can’t afford mistakes. It was great to see an inexperienced team come back from 20-0. It could easily gone the other way.”
The Titans led 20-0 and later 23-7 before the Pirates’ fourth-quarter comeback.
As is usually the case when these teams meet, it was a defensive battle all night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Nipomo's Nate Reese broke through the middle of the line, darted to his left and was off and running on the way to a 60-yard touchdown.
The two-point conversion failed giving the Titans a 6-0 lead with 11:11 left in the first half.
The only other first-half scoring opportunity came late in the second when Nipomo put together a 10-play, 78-yard drive that stalled at the Santa Ynez 3-yard line.
Dodge brought in Ronaldo Flores to try a 19-yard field goal but it went wide and the teams hit the locker room with Nipomo leading 6-0.
Nipomo kicked its offense into a higher gear in the third quarter on two big pass plays from Groshart to Reese.
The first was a 36-yarder at 9:01 of the third; the second, a 24-yard touchdown, came on the Titans’ next possession at 5:13 and, with Flores’ extra points, Nipomo was cruising along with a 20-0 lead.
Santa Ynez showed its first real signs of life on the ensuing kickoff.
Brayden McCoy took the kickoff at his one and raced straight up the far sideline before the Titans caught up with him at the 3-yard line.
“If he scored, it would have been the longest kickoff return in our school’s history,” said McClurg. “But it really jump started our comeback.”
Four plays later, Dean Tipolt powered into the end zone from the 1-yard line and with Quincy Valle’s extra point kick, the Pirates were on the scoreboard, down 20-7.
But time was running out on the Pirates.
With just under 10 minutes left in the game, the Titans began a long, time-consuming drive 13 plays, covering 61 yards before it stalled.
Flores came on to kick a 17-yard field goal and with a 23-7 lead, and just 4:12 left on the clock, the game appeared to be in Nipomo’s win column.
“Nipomo did a good job of pounding the ball at us in the third quarter,” said McClurg. “They’re a heck of a team, a tough, physical team.”
Santa Ynez had a different idea.
After a short kickoff, the Pirates started the next drive at the Nipomo 48.
On the first play, quarterback Bennett Redell threw a short pass to Camron Prendergast who caught it, zigged and zagged his way across the field before finally being brought down at the Nipomo six.
On the next play, Redell handed the ball off to Anthony Gills who met a wall of Titan defenders, so he went the other way.
Gills circled back past the 30-yard line and kept circling until he found the end zone, running more than 55 yards to get credit for a 6-yard touchdown run.
Redell then hit Gills with a two-point conversion pass and, with 3:44 left in the game, Santa Ynez cut Nipomo’s lead to 23-15.
Nipomo tried to run time off the clock but was forced to punt and, with 2:06 left, had the ball at their own 9-yard line.
McClurg called a trick play. He had Redell pitch to Logan Ast, a starting running back who is also the team’s third string quarterback. Ast raced to the near sideline, stopped and threw a strike to Gills that was good for 31 yards.
Redell later hit Gills with a 23-yard completion that got the ball down to the Nipomo 6.
When Redell found Prendergast in the corner of the end zone, the Pirates had the crowd going wild.
The score was 23-21 with 38 seconds left and the Pirates lining up for a potential game-tying, two-point conversion.
But Nipomo’s defense stopped it just short of the goal line and the Titans held on for the win.
“Everyone stepped up at the end,” said McClurg. “Nipomo is a good team. We gave it a good shot. You have to give a lot of credit to our whole team, they didn’t give up. They fought hard to the end. I’m sorry we didn’t get the win but it’s on to next week.”
Nipomo hosts Cabrillo next Friday night. Since the Titans’ stadium is still undergoing reconstruction, the game will be played at San Luis Obispo High.
Santa Ynez heads south to Carpinteria next Friday night.