The 2019 Pioneer Valley football team has a new offense, a new defense, a new coach and is in a new league.
John Beck is the new coach. He takes over for John Ruiz, the former veteran PV coach who stepped down at the end of the 2018 season. Beck has several years of coaching under his belt, the last two as the defensive coordinator for Arroyo Grande in 2017 and 2018.
The new Pioneer Valley offense is a spread look, replacing the 'fly' the Panthers operated out of for years. The new defense is a 4-2-5.
"I'm happy with how the adjustment has gone on offense," said Beck before a recent practice earlier this month.
"Defensively, we still have some work to do. But it can take awhile (to adjust) after you put on the pads (for workouts)."
The new league the Panthers will be in, during the squad's second season in the CIF Central Section, is the PAC 4 League. The league will consist of Pioneer Valley, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.
Nipomo edged Pioneer Valley 14-13 for the Ocean League title last year. The Panthers defeated San Luis Obispo in a league game and Atascadero, which was winless in 2018, in a non-league one.
"Nipomo and San Luis Obispo both have a lot of kids back," said Beck. "They'll be difficult.
"Atascadero was down at all three levels (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) last year, so I don't know where they'll fit in in the scheme of things."
Pioneer Valley lost its top 2018 rusher, Michael Bourbon who was also a leader on defense, to graduation. The Panthers' 2018 leader in the defensive secondary, Steven Fuerte, also graduated as did their starting quarterback, Jayson Garcia.
Edgar Zacarias, a kicker-punter who consistently knocked the ball into end zones for touchbacks, graduated as well.
However, the Panthers do have some key players back. including 2018 All-Leaguers Mark Martinez (offensive line), Oskar Ruiz (fullback, who will be playing defensive end this year), Tony Escobedo (defensive line) and Bruin Chapman (linebacker, who will be playing defensive end this seasin). All four are seniors.
Danny Martinez was the Panthers' back-up quarterback last year as a junior. At press time, the senior, who figures to play regularly was competing for the starting job.
"I feel confident with the no-huddle offense, the (quick) tempo," said Martinez. The Panthers played a lot of hurry-up in their offense last year.
"By the looks of things in practice last week, we're solid with the timing of the offensive line," Martinez said before a practice in early August. "It will be a long season, so I think we'll use that to our advantage."
Pioneer Valley senior Isaac Gonzales will be adjusting to a new position as well as adjusting to a new defense. He was a regular at outside linebacker last year. He will play free safety this year.
"We played a 3-4 defense, with four linebackers, last year," said Gonzales.
"There's a big change in responsibilities with my move to safety, but I feel like I'm starting to get adjusted. I'm confident in my teammates and I feel like they can do their jobs, which will help me do my job."
The Panthers went 6-5 last year. They went out in the first round of the playoffs with a 45-24 loss at Bakersfield Stockdale.
Speaking of playoffs, Beck guided Redlands Arrowhead Christian to a big run in 2014. The Eagles made it to the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division championship game, where they lost 22-19 to Nipomo in Russ Edwards' last year as coach there.
Edwards is Nipomo's current athletic director.
Pioneer Valley has six road games and four home games during the regular season this year. The Panthers will open at Oxnard Aug. 23.