There’s a tornado coming.
Actually, a whole teams of Tornadoes.
And the Orcutt Academy Spartans will try to tame the twister when the Trona High School Tornadoes blow into Santa Maria Friday night for the opening game of the CIF Central Section 8-man football playoffs at Santa Maria High School’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
After their third-place finish in the Central Sierra League (CSL), the Spartans (7-3, 5-2 CSL) have been awarded the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
The Top two seeds also went to CSL teams — No. 1 Mission Prep (10-0, 7-0) and No. 2 Fresno Christian (8-1, 6-1).
The Tornadoes play a freelance schedule. Their 6-4 record earned the division’s No. 6 seed.
“They’re No. 6 but we’re preparing for them like they’re No. 1,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Ben Alberry after Tuesday’s practice. “You can’t take anyone lightly. It’s the playoffs — we’re going to be playing some really good teams — they all come to play. Whichever team wants it more is going to win.”
The teams faced two common opponents during the regular season — Lancaster Baptist and Alpaugh.
The Spartans defeated both; 40-20 over Lancaster Baptist and 78-8 against Alpaugh.
The Tornadoes split their games; losing to Lancaster Baptist 20-6 before defeating Alpaugh 38-14.
“I know Trona got off to a rough start to the season but then they turned it around,” said Alberry. “But this is a team that played in the Central Section championship game last year (losing to Fresno Christian) so they know what it takes to win in the playoffs.”
The Spartans are also playoff tested.
Orcutt Academy made it all the way to the 2017 CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 1 semifinals, losing 56-50 to eventual champion Faith Baptist.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve seen film from every one of Trona’s games this year,” said Alberry. “They’re a pass-first offense. They have basically 10 plays that they like to run and they keep running them until you stop them.
“They use a lot of motion in their offense. They like to run a lot of trick plays like pitching the ball to their tailback who then passes downfield. I’ve always thought our strong suit is stopping the pass. We have a lot of speed and our guys can really close on the ball quickly. Our (defensive) linemen work hard to stop the run and our defensive backs will be working hard to shut down their passing game.”
The Spartans have been more of a running team; relying on the punishing power of fullback Alex Sutton, speedy flyback Donavan Miller and elusive quarterback Max Daniels.
Sutton is the No. 1 option, gaining 857 yards on 73 runs this season – an 11.7 yards per carry average — with six touchdowns.
Miller has averaged 9.2 yards per carry, gaining 733 yards on 80 rushing attempts and scoring 13 touchdowns.
David Conable (6.3 yard average), Cooper Wood (8.2 yard average) and Casey Daniels (10.8 yard average) have also helped carry the rushing load.
Max Daniels has also scored 13 touchdowns, gaining 541 yards on 64 carries — an 8.5 average.
“Max would love to just hand the ball off to Alex, let the offensive line open some holes and just watch Alex run,” said Alberry. “But we’re going to mix it up.”
The Spartans average 6 1/2 passes a game and Daniels had been accurate, completing 34 of 65 attempts for 579 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“We’ve been focusing on passing this week and Max has been looking good,” said Alberry. “A lot of teams know we want to hand off to Alex or one of our other running backs. We could give them a surprise with our passing game this week.”
The Trojans first goal this season was to win the league championship but they stumbled against Fresno Christian and Mission Prep.
Now they’ve set their sights on winning the CIF-CF championship but they have to get past Trona first before likely re-matches against Fresno Christian and Mission Prep.
“It’s been a long season that began with practices back in May. Both teams have already played 10 games and the kids are tired and hurting. It’s the ones who push through that become champions,” said Alberry. “We think we match up pretty well with Trona and we aim to run down the field and score a lot of points. That’s our goal. This is our last home game — our last chance to play in front of our fans. We’re hoping for a big turnout Friday night. ”