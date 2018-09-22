The dress rehearsals for area high school football teams are over. League play will begin Friday night.
Arroyo Grande, Righetti and St. Joseph will commence their respective Mountain League campaigns then. Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria will open Ocean League play. Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will start their Channel League challenge.
All of the area teams mentioned above are about to start inaugural league campaigns. The Mountain League and Ocean League are CIF Central Section leagues. The teams in those leagues moved from the Central Section to the Southern Section earlier this year.
Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez stayed in the Southern Section. They are in the re-aligned Channel League.
Here is a look at how all three league races stack up, along with an overview of how some various divisions are shaping up.
Mountain League
At this point, Arroyo Grande (5-1), Righetti (5-1) and St. Joseph (4-2) appear to be well ahead of the other teams in the league, 2-4 Paso Robles and 0-5 Atascadero.
The match-ups between the three are intriguing, but Arroyo Grande has had Righetti's and St. Joseph's number in recent years, so the Eagles figure to have the edge in the confidence department.
Of the three, St. Joseph has had the most prolific offense, but the Knights have also had the most vulnerable defense. The Eagles' defense has been the most consistent. Arroyo Grande and Righetti rely mainly on the rushing game. St. Joseph's offense is more balanced.
Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph play in the Central Section's Division 1. Righetti is in Division II. With 17 teams vying for 16 Division I playoff spots, the Eagles and Knights will most certainly get in. The Warriors figure to be guaranteed a spot in the Division II post-season. There are 14 teams and 16 Division II spots.
Unbeaten Fresno Central is the top-ranked team in the division. Arroyo Grande is rated fifth.
In all Central Section football divisions, any team that does not win a league championship can try to get into the playoffs via petition.
Ocean League
San Luis Obispo figures to be a tough team for the area Ocean League squads to beat. The much-improved Tigers are 4-1 after a 2-8 2017.
Nipomo is 3-2. Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria are both 2-3. Of the three, Pioneer Valley has the most momentum. The Panthers beat Atascadero 36-7 last Friday night.
Nipomo has lost two straight. Santa Maria lost 56-15 to Mt. Whitney Visalia in its last appearance. Nipomo's Titans and Santa Maria's Saints will be coming off bye weeks next Friday night. Nipomo is at Santa Maria. Pioneer Valley is at San Luis Obispo.
Nipomo and Pioneer Valley compete in Division II. Santa Maria plays in Division III. Tulare Western and Tulare Union lead the Division II rankings. Both are unbeaten.
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, which is also perfect on the year, tops the Division III ratings. San Luis Obispo sits eighth. Santa Maria is 11th. There are 18 teams vying for 16 playoff spots.
Channel League
The criteria for playoff qualification in the much larger Southern Section differs than that of the Central Section. Playoff qualifiers are determined by how teams place in their respective leagues.
Lompoc —again — appears ahead of the pack in its league. The Braves won a string of Los Padres League championships before they joined the Channel League.
Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara figure to battle for second place. San Marcos has one win. Cabrillo is winless.
Santa Ynez has gone a combined 23-7 over the past three years, with no playoff appearances to show for it. The team that kept the Pirates out of the playoffs during those years, St. Joseph, is out of Santa Ynez's league now only to be replaced by three much larger Santa Barbara schools.
If it comes down to that, the Pirates' chances for an at-large entry into the playoffs figure to improve at least slightly since they will be playing in a six-team league instead of a five-team one as they did in the recent past.