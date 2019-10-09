At long last, several area football teams will play their respective league openers Friday night.
The Channel League will enter the second week of its campaign that evening. Both area eight-man teams, Orcutt Academy and Valley Christian Academy will be in action.
Here is a look at the area football schedule.
Mountain League
Pioneer Valley (1-5) at Nipomo (2-4)
The relatively inexperienced Panthers will try to get off to a strong start in league play on the road against the Titans.
Tommy Nunez’s rushing output has been one dependable constant for the Panthers. He rushes for more than 100 yards a game.
A lot of Titans have gone down with injuries, among them quarterback Brayden Groshart who they lost in their season opener. Hard-hitting linebacker Jesse Garza helps lead the defense.
Atascadero (2-4) at San Luis Obispo (5-1)
The Greyhounds are improved after a winless 2018, but the home-standing Tigers figure to have the edge in this one.
Ocean League
Santa Maria (3-3) at Templeton (5-1)
A short-handed Santa Maria defense took a pounding from San Luis Obispo last week, and the Saints figure to be up against it again this week.
The Eagles average 342 yards a game on the ground and quarterback Tyler Kaschewski runs for 152 himself. Kaschewski also throws for 107 yards a game.
The Saints rely heavily on the rushing combo of Sammy Herrera and quarterback Dominick Martinez. Herrera returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score last week.
Morro Bay (3-3) at Mission Prep (2-4)
The Royals, who won the CIF Central Section 8-man title last year, will host an improved Pirates squad.
Channel League
Dos Pueblos (1-5, 1-0) at Lompoc (4-2, 1-0)
After beating winless Cabrillo in their league opener last week, the Chargers will face a formidable task when they visit Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Braves freshman quarterback Cavin Ross has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards. Leandre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio are solid running backs. The Lompoc defense figures to have more than enough to send the Braves to their second league win of the year.
Cabrillo (0-6, O-1) at San Marcos (2-4, O-1)
The Conquistadores will try to topple the Royals and garner their first win. Quarterback Zack Ramos and running back JJ Lombrana have been two of the most consistent players in the Cabrillo offense. Ramos throws for 144 yards a game. Lombrana runs for 50.
Santa Ynez (2-4, 0-1) at Santa Barbara (4-2. 1-0, Dos Pueblos High School)
The Pirates have had a brutal time with injuries. Bennett Redell and Anthony Gills will try to lead them to a road win.
Redell throws for 131 yards a game and Gills runs for 71. The Santa Ynez-Santa Barbara game was for second place last year and figures to follow the same scenario this year.
Elsewhere, Orcutt Academy will try to keep its momentum going. The Spartans have won two straight. Valley Christian Academy, which has lost two in a row, will try to regain footing.
Orcutt Academy (2-4, 1-0) will host Lebec Frazier Mountain (2-4. 1-0) in a Central Sierra League game at Pioneer Valley. The game is Orcutt’s Homecoming.
VCA’s Lions (2-2) will start their Coast Valley League campaign at old rival Cuyama Valley (3-1).
Girls water polo
Righetti 15, Paso Robles 4
Ella Hood made 14 saves and Sidney Alter scored seven goals as the Warriors cruised to a Mountain League win against the Bearcats at Paso Robles.
Chloe Porter scored three times for Righetti, Emily Lopez and Quinn McGinty both tallied twice and Kayli Hernandez scored once.
Righetti boys 23, San Luis Obispo 4 (Tuesday)
Eight Warriors scored, and Righetti rolled to a non-league win at its Rob Knight Pool.
Kai Karamitsos popped in seven Righetti goals. Daniel Rodriguez scored five times and John Carcerey tossed in four goals.
Meet the Bulldogs
The Hancock College women’s and men’s basketball programs will host their annual Meet the Bulldogs Nite at 5 p.m. next Wednesday night at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The program will feature player introductions, a 10-minute scrimmage for each team, a three-point shooting contest between the teams and a dunking exhibition before the men’s game.