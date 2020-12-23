"He's a special young man:" St. Joseph football star Darien Langley celebrates signing with UC Davis

The moment summed up Darien Langley perfectly.

Langley's football coach at St. Joseph, Pepe Villasenor, spent about 90 seconds heaping praise on his young play-maker during a ceremony celebrating Langley signing to play college football at UC Davis.

When it was Langley's turn to speak, he spent about 10 seconds thanking his friends, family members and teammates who came out to honor the achievement.

"Even on a day like today, we can see Darien's humility," Villasenor said, before ending the ceremony that lasted maybe two minutes.

No fuss, no spectacle. Just how Langley likes it.

"He's a special young man," Villasenor said of Langley. "Obviously, he's known throughout the Central Coast for his speed and athleticism, but what I'm proud of is how he's evolved as a young man, in terms of being accountable and responsible, but also being a role model for his younger brother and also future Knights. He's set a great example. Even when he did get a lot of notoriety, he was also humble throughout the process. I think UC Davis is a great spot for him."

Langley, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior, will go to UC Davis as an athlete that can play running back or receiver. The Aggies are coached by Dan Hawkins and play in the Big Sky Conference, meaning Langley will play Cal Poly every year. Davis finished 5-7 in 2019. The Aggies averaged over 430 yards a game and threw for about 310 yards a game in 2019.

"It feels good to celebrate with the people that got me here," said Langley, who officially signed with UC Davis last week as the early signing period opened up. "Pepe has been a big factor as a coach and teacher. I've had multiple trainers who've helped me out, Sam Taylor, Michael Pope, Ty Lee. They've helped me come a long way."