"He's a special young man:" St. Joseph football star Darien Langley celebrates signing with UC Davis

The moment summed up Darien Langley perfectly.
Langley's football coach at St. Joseph, Pepe Villasenor, spent about 90 seconds heaping praise on his young play-maker during a ceremony celebrating Langley signing to play college football at UC Davis.
When it was Langley's turn to speak, he spent about 10 seconds thanking his friends, family members and teammates who came out to honor the achievement.
"Even on a day like today, we can see Darien's humility," Villasenor said, before ending the ceremony that lasted maybe two minutes.
No fuss, no spectacle. Just how Langley likes it.
"He's a special young man," Villasenor said of Langley. "Obviously, he's known throughout the Central Coast for his speed and athleticism, but what I'm proud of is how he's evolved as a young man, in terms of being accountable and responsible, but also being a role model for his younger brother and also future Knights. He's set a great example. Even when he did get a lot of notoriety, he was also humble throughout the process. I think UC Davis is a great spot for him."
Langley, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior, will go to UC Davis as an athlete that can play running back or receiver. The Aggies are coached by Dan Hawkins and play in the Big Sky Conference, meaning Langley will play Cal Poly every year. Davis finished 5-7 in 2019. The Aggies averaged over 430 yards a game and threw for about 310 yards a game in 2019.
"It feels good to celebrate with the people that got me here," said Langley, who officially signed with UC Davis last week as the early signing period opened up. "Pepe has been a big factor as a coach and teacher. I've had multiple trainers who've helped me out, Sam Taylor, Michael Pope, Ty Lee. They've helped me come a long way."
Langley said he first played flag football as a kindergartner and joined a tackle team in the second grade, adding playing with the eighth-grade Orcutt Youth Football Sooners was one of the biggest highlights of his early years in the game.
"Ever since second grade I've wanted to keep playing football," Langley said. "The Orcutt Sooners was probably one of the best experiences I've had in football. It was a great team with great coaches."
Langley has starred in both football and track with the Knights. He's one of the top sprinters in the 805 area code. Langley won the Mountain League and CIF West Area meet titles in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and finished fifth at the Central Section Masters Meet. He was a CIF Southern Section finalist in both 100 and 200 as a freshman at St. Joseph.
The Knights have won back-to-back Mountain League football titles with Langley as a key piece on offense and in the return game. Langley started on the varsity team at St. Joseph as a sophomore and had two stellar seasons. He has yet to play his senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is unsure if he will ever suit up in St. Joseph green again.
Villasenor says Langley has carved out a path at St. Joseph that he hopes the underclassmen will follow. Langley's younger brother, Malachi, is a promising young freshman at the school.
"My parents have always told me to be a role model," Darien Langley said. "So I've tried my best to do what I can do and try to see what's best for others."
"He's been working hard since the fourth grade," said Kevin Langley, Darien's father. "The dedication has been great, he's been awesome in the classroom. But, also, he's stayed healthy. Some guys have a problem with that. Thankfully he's been healthy and he's put in the hard work."
Langley said he's carried at least a 3.50 GPA over the last couple years of high school. He had considered playing for Army, which is located at West Point in New York, but ultimately chose Davis, in part to stay closer to home, which was a relief for Darien's mother Barbara.
"To me, that's a really great thing because you think New York and how it's so far," Barbara said. "I'm happy with the decision he made staying close. This is what we've always dreamed about and what Darien has always worked for."
