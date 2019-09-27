The Hancock College run defense, after taking an atypical bruising last Saturday night, will try to rebound Saturday afternoon.
The team the unit will try to contain, the West Los Angeles College offense, has run the ball pretty well, albeit against weaker competition than the Bulldogs faced last week.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will try to get the best of the Wildcats (1-2) after losing 35-14 at perennially powerful Ventura last Saturday night. The kickoff for this non-league game is slated for 2 p.m. at West Los Angeles.
Hancock’s usually stingy run defense yielded 234 yards to Ventura. The Bulldogs were in the mix until two late Pirates scores took them out of it.
There were no cumulative stats available for the Wildcats, who average 168 yards a game on the ground and throw the ball well, averaging 230 yards a game through the air, at press time.
Their offense scores plenty, 30 points a game, but their defense gives up about as much, 29.
The Wildcats have not played a team traditionally of Ventura’s caliber this year, but they did play 3-0 Citrus fairly close in their opener, losing 26-16.
West Los Angeles pounded winless Los Angeles Pierce, 62-26, then lost 34-12 to 1-2 Golden West last week.
There was nothing wrong with the Bulldogs’ traditionally strong ground game last week. The Pirates just didn’t let them set the tone for the game with it.
Ventura had three main ballcarriers last Saturday night, and they all racked up steady yardage. The Pirates threw for 210 yards.
Hancock rushed for 200 yards against Ventura after piling up 462 in crushing Los Angeles Valley College, 70-3, at Hancock in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
St. Joseph graduate Dino Maldonado had been Ventura’s leading quarterback to then, but he was not mentioned in the stats last Saturday night.
DJ Whitmill is the leading Hancock rusher so far in the young season. He averages 92 yards a game. Eddie Battle, at 76 a game, is next. Two more Hancock backs average more than 50 yards a game rushing.
The Bulldogs passed the ball all of nine times at Ventura.
Other than Austin Amor’s 202 yards passing, there were not many highlights for the Wildcats last week.
Amor threw two touchdown passes, but he also threw four interceptions. The Wildcats squeezed out about three yards a rush. They gave up 230 yards through the air and 204 on the ground.
The Bulldogs’ kicking game had been looking up, but they missed two short field goal tries at Ventura The Pirates drove for a score after each miss.
Hancock will return home Oct. 5 when the Bulldogs host Citrus. That day is Hancock’s Youth Football Game. Youngsters wearing game jerseys will be admitted free to the game.
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 02.jpg
Cajon Lakes stretches into the end zone for an Hancock College touchdown during a home game against LA Valley on Saturday. Lakes' touchdown helped the Bulldogs to a 70-3 win over the Monarchs in the season opener.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 01.jpg
Hancock College running back Desmond Newkirk fights through tacklers to score during a home game against LA Valley Saturday afternoon. Hancock won 70-3.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 03.jpg
Terrance Raynor fights for yards against Gerry Gandy of LA Valley during a home game Saturday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 04.jpg
A stout Allan Hancock defense led by Quinton Faison, left, and Trenton Carter, right, stops LA Valley runner R'mon Huff during a home game Saturday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 05.jpg
Hancock's Gavin Grondahl (18), Cajon Lakes and Rahsaan Young (16) celebrate after Lakes scored against LA Valley during last week's 70-3 win. The Bulldogs head to Ventura Saturday for the second game of the season.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 06.jpg
Allan Hancock quarterback Gavin Grondahl looks the ball into the hands of Eddie Battle during a home game against LA Valley
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 07 (1).jpg
LA Valley defender Awan Parker brings down Hancock runner Desmond Newkirk.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 08.jpg
Hancock's Gavin Grondahl rolls to his right looking for an open receiver during a home game against LA Valley.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 09.jpg
Allan Hancock fans beat the heat on Saturday afternoon.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 10.jpg
Rahsaan Young cuts away from LA Valley defender Awan Parker.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 11.jpg
Allan Hancock receiver Jerome Afe could not hang on to a pass which was intercepted by a diving Awan Parker.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 12.jpg
Hancock's offensive line, including Ahmeen Reese (77), Logan Faitau (58), Gerardo Fernandez (78), tight end Chase Hansen (46), tackle Jakob Hernandez (71) and tight end Michael Dutra, right, powered the potent offense to nearly 500 yards rushing against L.A. Valley on Saturday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 13.jpg
Hancock's Cajon Lakes runs down the sideline during a home game against LA Valley on Sept. 14. Lakes and the Bulldogs play at West LA on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 14.jpg
Hancock's DJ Whitmill breaks a tackle to gain extra yards during a home game against LA Valley. Whitmill and the Bulldogs play at West LA on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 15.jpg
Terrance Raynor gets upended near the sideline during a home game against LA Valley
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 16.jpg
DJ Whitmill finds running room against LA Valley during a game on Sept. 14.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 17.jpg
Gavin Grondahl looks downfield for an open receiver during a home game against LA Valley on Sept. 14.
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 18.jpg
Maurice Smith falls on a loose ball to maintain possesion during a home game against LA Valley
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 19.jpg
Honus Wagner fights through a block to pressure the passer during a home game against LA Valley
Peter Klein, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 20.jpg
Allan Hancock defender Seth Matthysse leaps to break up a pass intended for Cade Cordasco.
Peter Klein, Contributor
