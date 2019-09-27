{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock College run defense, after taking an atypical bruising last Saturday night, will try to rebound Saturday afternoon.

The team the unit will try to contain, the West Los Angeles College offense, has run the ball pretty well, albeit against weaker competition than the Bulldogs faced last week.

The Bulldogs (1-1) will try to get the best of the Wildcats (1-2) after losing 35-14 at perennially powerful Ventura last Saturday night. The kickoff for this non-league game is slated for 2 p.m. at West Los Angeles.

A live webcast will be available at www.hancockcollege.edu.

Hancock’s usually stingy run defense yielded 234 yards to Ventura. The Bulldogs were in the mix until two late Pirates scores took them out of it.

There were no cumulative  stats available for the Wildcats, who average 168 yards a game on the ground and throw the ball well, averaging 230 yards a game through the air, at press time.

Their offense scores plenty, 30 points a game, but their defense gives up about as much, 29.

The Wildcats have not played a team traditionally of Ventura’s caliber this year, but they did play 3-0 Citrus fairly close in their opener, losing 26-16.

West Los Angeles pounded winless Los Angeles Pierce, 62-26, then lost 34-12 to 1-2 Golden West last week.

There was nothing wrong with the Bulldogs’ traditionally strong ground game last week. The Pirates just didn’t let them set the tone for the game with it.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ventura had three main ballcarriers last Saturday night, and they all racked up steady yardage. The Pirates threw for 210 yards.

Hancock rushed for 200 yards against Ventura after piling up 462 in crushing Los Angeles Valley College, 70-3, at Hancock in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

St. Joseph graduate Dino Maldonado had been Ventura’s leading  quarterback to then, but he was not mentioned in the stats last Saturday night.

DJ Whitmill is the leading Hancock rusher so far in the young season. He averages 92 yards a game. Eddie Battle, at 76 a game, is next. Two more Hancock backs average more than 50 yards a game rushing.

The Bulldogs passed the ball all of nine times at Ventura.

Other than Austin Amor’s  202 yards passing, there were not many highlights for the Wildcats last week.

Amor threw two touchdown passes, but he also threw four interceptions. The Wildcats squeezed out about three yards a rush. They gave up 230 yards through the air and 204 on the ground.

The Bulldogs’ kicking game had been looking up, but they missed two short field goal tries at Ventura The Pirates drove for a score after each miss.

Hancock will return home Oct. 5 when the Bulldogs host Citrus. That day is Hancock’s Youth Football Game. Youngsters wearing game jerseys will be admitted free to the game.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.