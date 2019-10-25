{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14

St. Joseph 21, Arroyo Grande 14

Santa Maria 41, Morro Bay 13

Dos Pueblos 33, Santa Ynez 14

Santa Barbara 53, Cabrillo 9

Lompoc 48, San Marcos 20

Nipomo 27, Atascadero 7

San Luis Obispo 37, Pioneer Valley 7

8-man

Coast Union 61, VCA 30

Orcutt Academy 69, Laton 16

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

