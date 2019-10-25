Get all the Central Coast scores for Week Nine of the high school football season Joe Bailey jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com Joe Bailey Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2019 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win. Peter Klein, Contributor Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14St. Joseph 21, Arroyo Grande 14Santa Maria 41, Morro Bay 13 Dos Pueblos 33, Santa Ynez 14Santa Barbara 53, Cabrillo 9Lompoc 48, San Marcos 20 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Nipomo 27, Atascadero 7San Luis Obispo 37, Pioneer Valley 7 8-manCoast Union 61, VCA 30Orcutt Academy 69, Laton 16 Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Score Football Season Week School Central Coast Pioneer Valley San Luis Obispo Joe Bailey Sports Editor Alumni Fresno State Author twitter Author email Follow Joe Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Coming soon to Santa Maria: Mountain Mike's Pizza, Hampton Inn and more VOTE - POTW: Cardenas, Royal, Martinez, Kowall, Pu'a, Ogden, Burress, Germani and Montgomery up for Week Eight Santa Maria Police reviewing viral video of man's arrest at gunpoint Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly ramming patrol car, initiating high-speed chase Santa Ynez senior Quincy Valle is first-ever Pirate football player to be named Homecoming Queen View All Promotions promotion We can deliver obituaries to your email. Sign up here. promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Other WOOF WALK - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Woof Walk 4669 PAINT HORSE TRL, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-451-1955 Service PCPA - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Pcpa/adminds 800 S College St, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-922-8313 Website Sale eXp Realty - Ad from 2019-10-26 9 min ago Anne Byrne-Jackson 805-904-9555 Other BOBS TREE SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Other KNUDSEN LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Knudsen Landscaping Po Box 2892, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-937-5926 Website Other HOMETOWN HEARING - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Hometown Hearing 325 E Betteravia Rd Ste B-11, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2884 Food NEW FRONTIERS NATURAL FOODS IX - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 New Frontiers Natural Foods 1984 Old Mission Dr #a, Solvang, CA 93463 805-688-8866 Website Other O CONNOR PEST CONTROL - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Other CENTURY 21 HOMETOWN REALTY - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Furniture FURNITURE DEPOT - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Furniture Depot 222 W Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-928-6101 Website