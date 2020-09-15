Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Bailey
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jason Anderson
Online Producer
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News. He is a graduate of California State University Sacramento and moved to the Central Coast, to begin working with LCCN 4 years ago.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today