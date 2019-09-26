St. Joseph's players are hoping their game against Lompoc Friday night goes the way practice went this week.
"We had a pretty good week of practice," said St. Joseph middle linebacker Jayce Gamble. "Everybody was hitting hard. Everybody's head was where it needed to be."
"The practices were pretty smooth," said St. Joseph wide receiver Darien Langley.
The Knights (2-2) will host the Braves (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday night in a cross-section game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
These traditional North County rivals used to also be league rivals. That ended last year when St. Joseph moved to the CIF Central Section and Lompoc stayed in the CIF Southern Section.
League realignment is usually good for some teams and bad for others.
A St. Joseph football team has not beaten Lompoc in recent memory. For that to change Friday night, "We have to stay disciplined and do the things that we need to do," said Langley.
St. Joseph senior running back-safety Devin Guggia said, "I feel like we have to perform in all aspects in order to beat Lompoc because they have a real good team."
The Knights are hoping to put together solid play on both sides of the ball Friday night after the defense slipped against Bakersfield Christian two weeks ago and the offense slipped at Bakersfield Centennial last week.
After a 2-0 start, St. Joseph saw visiting Bakersfield Christian turn an 11-point deficit into a 37-28 win.
Last week, a Bakersfield Centennial team that took a 66-6 pounding at the hands of Righetti the previous Friday night edged the Knights 10-8 at Centennial.
The Knights hope to bounce back Friday night behind an offense that features Guggia as their top running back and Langley as their leading receiver, and a defense that Gamble helps lead from his middle linebacker spot.
The Braves, coming off a bye, themselves will be trying to rebound. Lompoc rallied after trailing Arroyo Grande 30-10 in a Sept. 13 game but ultimately fell short in a 30-24 loss.
Uncharacteristically, the Braves average a little more yardage per game throwing the ball than they do running it. Lompoc averages 143 yards a game on the ground. That's light for a typical Braves team.
Among others, the Knights will have to deal with Lompoc rushing leader Leandre Coleman. Coleman runs for 81 yards a game.
Guggia, Langley and company will go against a Lompoc squad that gives up 18 points a game. That's high by Lompoc standards.
"They mix it up on defense, but when we saw them on film they blitzed a lot," said Guggia.
Gamble and company will go against a Braves offense that freshman Cavin Ross has quarterbacked since the incumbent starter, Cameron Iribarren, went down with an injury in Lompoc's season opener.
Ross has thrown for 161 yards a game in a balanced Braves offensive scheme, and and about half of those have gone to senior Ryan Morgan. Morgan averages 78 yards a game in receptions.
Lompoc has 10 touchdowns this season, five by rushing and five by passing. Morgan has three of the Braves' five touchdown catches. None of the other Braves has more than two touchdowns this year.