Week One brought us an unbelievable comeback, and a great game between Righetti and Lompoc with the Warriors scoring 28 unanswered points to beat the Braves. Nipomo handled Cabrillo after the Titans lost their QB Brayden Groshart the week before, the Santa Ynez Pirates rebounded from a loss to those Titans in Week Zero with a big win against Carpinteria. Santa Maria played a back and forth game and several area teams took the next step in their season with strong performances. See the scores from local games and see tweets from our reporters in the field right here. Come back tonight for all of the stories, photos and stats from tonight's games.



