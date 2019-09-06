Week One brought us an unbelievable comeback, and a great game between Righetti and Lompoc with the Warriors scoring 28 unanswered points to beat the Braves. Nipomo handled Cabrillo after the Titans lost their QB Brayden Groshart the week before, the Santa Ynez Pirates rebounded from a loss to those Titans in Week Zero with a big win against Carpinteria. Santa Maria played a back and forth game and several area teams took the next step in their season with strong performances. See the scores from local games and see tweets from our reporters in the field right here. Come back tonight for all of the stories, photos and stats from tonight's games.
alert
🏈 Friday Football Central: Get scores, stats, information from Week Two of the high school football season right here!
- Updated
Most Popular
-
VOTE for POTW - Week One: Steels, Morgan, Pu'a, Reddell, Herrera among those up for Player of the Week
-
Orcutt gateway project on Clark Avenue near Highway 101 gets thumb’s-up from planners
-
Central Coast's first kombucha bar opens in Orcutt
-
Narcotics, firearms seized, wanted felon arrested in Santa Maria Police Department narcotics investigation
-
Chris Alan Miller
Print Ads
Ad Vault