Week six is here and we are getting closer and closer to the playoffs.  Teams are playing league foes and jockeying for postseason positioning, or fighting to get into the playoffs after a slow start to the season.  Santa Maria takes on the Tigers from SLO, Pioneer Valley will host St. Joseph, and Lompoc will head to Santa Ynez to take on the Pirates, plus many more local games.  See tweets, videos and scores from all of the games that our reporters are covering right here throughout the night, and come back after the games are over for our game stories and photos from the action. 



Collection: 2019 High School Football - See all of our season previews, power rankings and player profiles right here!

Week Zero — yes the football season starts on week "zero" — is kicking off Friday. To prepare you for the action, we released our special high school football preview on Sunday and it's available at our Santa Maria Times office if you still need a copy. You can also read through the stories we've been releasing throughout the week (complete with video interviews) right here. We'll have stories and photos from the games, so make sure you check back tonight and tomorrow morning to find out how the season started.

