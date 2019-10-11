Welcome to Week Seven of the high school football season! We have seen eight weeks of football and most teams are getting to their league schedules and fighting for postseason positioning. You can listen to the Nipomo audio stream from the Pioneer Valley vs. Nipomo game Joe Bailey will head to Lompoc for the Braves homecoming game against Dos Pueblos where he will stream from there. We will have scores, stats, photos and videos from Friday night's action here throughout the night.
Come back tonight for all of our full game stories from local games.
Here is your Week Six Recap
Well, week six was a bit of a mixed bag. Lompoc went down to Santa Ynez and beat the Pirates after a slow start, St. Joseph cruised for a win against Pioneer Valley, and Santa Maria dropped a home game against the SLO Tigers. But, the surprise of the evening has to go to Paraclete coming to Righetti High School and getting a big 42-7 win over the Warriors. Get scores, videos and more from week six of the high school football season, right here.
The Chargers (1-5) scored their first win of the season in the Channel League opener against winless Cabrillo (0-6). The score was 7-0 at half…
