Week One of the high school football season brings us some big time matchups! Righetti heads to Lompoc to take on the perennial powerhouse Braves, and the Santa Ynez Pirates head down to Carpinteria to participate in one of the oldest rivalries in our area. Cabrillo takes on Nipomo, Santa Maria plays San Marcos in a SMHS battle royale, and much more. The lights are on and we are ready for kickoff. See the scores from local games and see tweets from our reporters in the field right here. Come back tonight for all of the stories, photos and stats from tonight's game.



