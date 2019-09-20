Week three was another great week of football, but what does week four have in store for us? Righetti takes on another central valley foe in Soledad, Santa Ynez is back in action this week after a bye against SLO, Nipomo takes on AG in a SLO County showdown, the Santa Maria Saints look to get over .500 after a strong game last week. Get scores, videos, and updates from tonight's games right here, our full game stories recapping all of the action and photo galleries from the games will be available later Friday night.
No. 1. Righetti (4-0, vs. Soledad 2-1)
Here are our picks for Week Four of the high school football season!
Collection: 2019 High School Football - See all of our season previews, power rankings and player profiles right here!
Week Zero — yes the football season starts on week "zero" — is kicking off Friday. To prepare you for the action, we released our special high school football preview on Sunday and it's available at our Santa Maria Times office if you still need a copy. You can also read through the stories we've been releasing throughout the week (complete with video interviews) right here. We'll have stories and photos from the games, so make sure you check back tonight and tomorrow morning to find out how the season started.
New year, another new league.
2019 High School Football Preview: With Gabe Espinoza transitioning to eight-man coaching, Orcutt Academy heads into 2019
After 11 years of coaching 11-man football, Gabe Espinoza is getting initiated into the eight-man version of the sport.
Veteran coach Tony Dodge has said his 2019 Nipomo team, though it has a lot of familiar faces back, will be doing some new things on both side…
The 2019 Pioneer Valley football team has a new offense, a new defense, a new coach and is in a new league.
The Valley Christian Academy Lions are preparing for life on the road.
How does second-year coach Tony Payne feel about his program after winning 10 games and playing for a Central Section title in 2018?
"It's night and day."
Pepe Villasenor has hit the ground running at St. Joseph.
There's little question that Lompoc is the premier program on the Central Coast.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
With 1:01 left in the third quarter of the 2018 American Championship Bowl game at Righetti High School, Hancock sophomore kicker Hector Gil-G…
Can we get some stability?
Football, California's most popular sport, sees participation fall for fourth year in a row. How is the Central Coast affected?
Football is, by far, the most popular high school sport in California.
But, according to a report released by the CIF, participation in the sport is dropping across the state.
The Central Coast 60 gets into high gear as we near the top 20.
This is the second group of the Central Coast 60, going from Nos. 60 to 41.
The Central Coast 60 is returning for the third year.
Here's the final entry into the 2019 Central Coast 60, where I try to break down the best players in the area.
Righetti football coach Tony Payne likes to refer to his team's running game as "the three-headed monster." This year the Warriors have a three-sided passing game as well, and they've been throwing the ball a lot more.
Devin Guggia intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also rushed for 142 yards in St. Joseph's 17-0 win at Bakersfield Garces. Guggia ran for three scores and intercepted a pass last week in the season-opening win against Central Valley Christian.