It is a bit of light schedule locally, with most of our teams hitting the road.  Righetti will be in Goleta to take on Dos Pueblos,  Santa Maria heads up to SLO, Santa Ynez goes even further north to take on Templeton -  but the game of the week has to be St. Joseph taking on the Lompoc Braves. Joe Bailey will be at the game broadcasting live audio from Jay Will Stadium and Elliott Stern will travel up Hwy. 101 with the Pirates.  Follow all of our coverage online throughout Friday evening, and remember to come back tonight read all of our game stories and photos online later this evening. 




Collection: 2019 High School Football - See all of our season previews, power rankings and player profiles right here!

Week Zero — yes the football season starts on week "zero" — is kicking off Friday. To prepare you for the action, we released our special high school football preview on Sunday and it's available at our Santa Maria Times office if you still need a copy. You can also read through the stories we've been releasing throughout the week (complete with video interviews) right here. We'll have stories and photos from the games, so make sure you check back tonight and tomorrow morning to find out how the season started.

