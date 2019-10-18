{{featured_button_text}}

Week eight is here, and with it comes some pretty big match ups.  Righetti hosts Arroyo Grande in a game featuring a rising power against a stalwart of the central coast high school football scene.  Santa Barbara High School, and their highly touted QB Deacon Hill, travels north to take on the Lompoc Braves, who have shown a return to their powerful style of football in the last couple of weeks. Santa Ynez hosts Cabrillo in a homecoming match up for the Pirates, and the Knights of St. Joseph will name their homecoming court tonight against Paso Robles.  Santa Maria battles Mission Prep, listen live right here. Same thing for the Nipomo vs SLO game, you can listen to the audio stream from the game right here.  Our reporters will be out covering the action; see tweets, scores and updates from the games online - plus listen to the Righetti vs Arroyo Grande High School game LIVE online with Joe Bailey's audiostream. 



Here is your Week Seven recap

Week Seven of the high school football season was high scoring, but a little one sided. The Nipomo Titans beat Pioneer Valley for a homecoming win. Lompoc did the same, as the Braves went up early and held on for a big win against Dos Pueblos. Orcutt Academy made it a homecoming night trifecta as they beat Frazier Mountain. See more scores, videos and game stories from a busy Friday night right here.

Righetti's Diego Macias voted Player of the Week

After more record-breaking voter turnout, Righetti's Diego Macias has been voted Player of the Week. After an avalanche of votes over the last three days, Macias edged out Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush by about 450 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.