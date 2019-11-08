alert

🏈 Friday Football Central: Get scores, stats, and videos from the opening round of the high school playoffs here!

📣 Ring the bell, sound the horn, tell a friend.  Tell two! The Playoffs are here! 📣 There are a bunch of opening round playoff matches around the Central Coast.  The Lompoc Braves travel out of the area to Glendora, and the Santa Maria Saints head to the Central Valley, but Foster Road in Orcutt will be lit up with playoff action. St. Joseph hosts Fresno Sunnyside and Righetti hosts Bakersfield Stockdale starting at 7 pm.  Joe Bailey will be at the St Joseph game and you can follow his coverage right here, and Kenny Cress will be at Righetti to keep you updated on the Warriors' game.  Follow the action here, or come back later this evening for photos, videos and stories from the games. 



Here is your Week Ten recap 

Whew.  We made it to the end of the season.  But that doesn't mean the action gots any less exciting! The playoffs were right around the corner and most of the games on the docket had their own name. 'The Big Game' in Lompoc where the Braves take on Cabrillo, 'The Main Street Classic' where Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley faced off and in Orcutt 'The Battle for the Shield' where Righetti and St. Joseph hit the field with league title implications.  We were LIVE at Jay Will Stadium to broadcast that game starting at 6:45 pm.

Here is your Week Nine recap 

Week Nine is here and the playoffs are right around the corner.  The season ends soon so we had some huge match ups tonight with playoff seeding on the line, or with teams fighting to hold on to that postseason dream. Santa Maria got a big win at home over Morro Bay, Righetti is leading Paso Robles late, and St. Joseph beat the Eagles in Arroyo Grande to set up a big game with the Warriors next week in Orcutt.  See scores, video and information from the other games in our area.

Here is your Week Eight recap

Week eight was a crazy week with some close games and thrilling finishes. Righetti hosted AG, Santa Barbara took on the resurgent Lompoc Braves, plus Santa Ynez and St. Joseph had their homecoming games. See photos, videos, and stories from the games, plus we have photo galleries from the St. Joseph and Santa Ynez High School homecoming ceremonies right here.

Here is your Week Seven recap

Week Seven of the high school football season was high scoring, but a little one sided. The Nipomo Titans beat Pioneer Valley for a homecoming win. Lompoc did the same, as the Braves went up early and held on for a big win against Dos Pueblos. Orcutt Academy made it a homecoming night trifecta as they beat Frazier Mountain. See more scores, videos and game stories from a busy Friday night right here.

Week Zero — yes the football season starts on week "zero" — is kicking off Friday. To prepare you for the action, we released our special high school football preview on Sunday and it's available at our Santa Maria Times office if you still need a copy. You can also read through the stories we've been releasing throughout the week (complete with video interviews) right here. We'll have stories and photos from the games, so make sure you check back tonight and tomorrow morning to find out how the season started.