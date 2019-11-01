Whew. We made it to the end of the season. But that doesn't mean the action gets any less exciting! The playoffs are right around the corner and most of the games on tonight's docket have their own name. 'The Big Game' in Lompoc as the Braves take on Cabrillo, 'The Main Street Classic' where Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley face off and in Orcutt 'The Battle for the Shield' where Righetti and St. Joseph battle with league title implications. We will be LIVE at Jay Will Stadium to broadcast that game starting at 6:45 pm. Make sure you tune in to hear Joe Bailey call the action and keep you caught up on the games around the area.
Opportunity awaits both the Saints and the Panthers.
Here is your Week Nine recap
Week Nine is here and the playoffs are right around the corner. The season ends soon so we had some huge match ups tonight with playoff seeding on the line, or with teams fighting to hold on to that postseason dream. Santa Maria got a big win at home over Morro Bay, Righetti is leading Paso Robles late, and St. Joseph beat the Eagles in Arroyo Grande to set up a big game with the Warriors next week in Orcutt. See scores, video and information from the other games in our area.
Pioneer Valley High School named Adriana Alvarez 2019 Homecoming Queen during a halftime ceremony during Friday night's game against San Luis …
Here is your Week Eight recap
Week eight was a crazy week with some close games and thrilling finishes. Righetti hosted AG, Santa Barbara took on the resurgent Lompoc Braves, plus Santa Ynez and St. Joseph had their homecoming games. See photos, videos, and stories from the games, plus we have photo galleries from the St. Joseph and Santa Ynez High School homecoming ceremonies right here.
Fireworks lit up the Orcutt sky on Friday night after Gabrielle Martinez was named St. Joseph High School's Homecoming Queen. Go through this …
Quincy Valle and Diego Buenrostro are the 2019 Santa Ynez High Homecoming Queen and King. Valle kicked all the Pirate's extra points in the fi…
Here is your Week Seven recap
Week Seven of the high school football season was high scoring, but a little one sided. The Nipomo Titans beat Pioneer Valley for a homecoming win. Lompoc did the same, as the Braves went up early and held on for a big win against Dos Pueblos. Orcutt Academy made it a homecoming night trifecta as they beat Frazier Mountain. See more scores, videos and game stories from a busy Friday night right here.
Season Previews and Profiles
With 1:01 left in the third quarter of the 2018 American Championship Bowl game at Righetti High School, Hancock sophomore kicker Hector Gil-G…
The Central Coast 60 gets into high gear as we near the top 20.
100119 CHS vs DP 1
Cabrillo makes its way onto the field before Friday's Homecoming game against Dos Pueblos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 2
Cabrillo #23 JJ Lombrana tries to get by a Dos Publos defender.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 3
Dos Pueblos Kris Alvarado running wide open to score first touchdown in the first quarter.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 4
Cabrillo's Trey Robison takes down Dos Pueblos' Udy Loza early in the second quarter last week.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 5
Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel runs with the ball against Dos Pueblos last week.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 6
Cabrillo's Zack Ramos-Botello gets a throw off before the Dos Pueblos defense closes in.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 7
Beginning of Cabrillo vs Dos Pueblos homecoming game
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 8
Cabrillo #6 Chris Flores takes down Dos Pueblos #15 Baylor Huyck.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 9
Dos Pueblos #1 Conner Lee loses possession of ball.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 10
Cabrillo #7 Hunter Barthel moves the ball upfield against the Dos Pueblos defense.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 11
Cabrillo #23 JJ Lombrana runs the ball downfield during Cabrillo's homecoming game against Dos Pueblos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100419 Lompoc SY football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan takes off after catching a long pass to score as Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast and Jacob Davies chase in the first quarter.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson tries to get past Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Dean Tipolt tackles Lompoc's Sheldon Canley during an Oct. 4 Channel League football game at Santa Ynez High. Tipolt is one of 16 seniors who will be honored Friday on Senior Night when Santa Ynez hosts San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 04.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio tries to get away from Santa Ynez' defenders as Jacob Nunez (77) blocks the Pirates' Tyler Germani.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 05.jpg
Santa Ynez' Bennett Redell runs with the ball as Pirates block Lompoc's Jalen Powers (53).
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 06.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio tackles Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 07.jpg
The Lompoc Braves celebrate Ryan Morgan's long first quarter catch and run for a touchdown against Santa Ynez last Friday night in Santa Ynez. Lompoc is home against Dos Pueblos this week.
Len Wood, Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 08.jpg
Santa Ynez enters the game against Lompoc.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 09.jpg
Lompoc enters the game against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 10.jpg
Santa Ynez' Bennett Redell gets away from Lompoc's Carlos Garcia and Nicholas Curiel during a game last week. The Braves host Dos Pueblos this Friday.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 11.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs behind a block by Adam Beck on Santa Ynez' Logan Ast.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 12.jpg
Lompoc field goal.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 13.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs the ball against Santa Ynez last week. The Braves, going for their third straight win, host Dos Pueblos in their Homecoming game.
Len Wood, Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 14.jpg
Lompoc's Cavin Ross hands off to Leondre Coleman against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan gets a long pass knocked away by Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 16.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 SM SLO Football 02.jpg
Saints defender Joannes Gonzalez (left) brings down San Luis Obispo High's wide receiver Jeremy Fitzsimmons during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 01.jpg
Saints defender David Garcia (right) brings down San Luis Obispo High's Max Threlkel (22) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 03.jpg
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez (4) looks for an opening against San Luis Obispo High during Friday night's game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 04.jpg
Saints cornerback Sammy Benitez (right) tries to break up a touchdown pass to San Luis High's Carson Leedom.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 05.jpg
San Luis High running back Max Threlkel (22) gets tripped up by several Saints defenders during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 06.jpg
The Santa Maria Saints Marching Band awaits the arrival of the football team during Friday evening's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 07.jpg
Saints wide receiver Alex Rodriguez checks his position with the referee during Friday evening's home game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 08.jpg
San Luis Obispo High's Carson Leedom (44) leaps for a long pass as Saints defender Jose Gonzalez (80) knocks him out of bounds.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 09.jpg
Santa Maria Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez motions to an open man during a game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 10.jpg
Santa Maria's Tony Nava awaits the kick-off during Friday night's home game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 11.jpg
Santa Maria running back Samuel Herrera sprints upfield for a touchdown during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo. Herrera finished the game with 245 return yards, including a 99-yard kick return touchdown, and a rushing touchdown.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 12.jpg
San Luis Obispo High running back Anthony Arroyo (in white) tries to escape the grasp of Saints defender Cesar Rodriguez (78) during Friday night's game against Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 13.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez sprints upfield for a first down during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 14.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez hurls the ball to an open man during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 15.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez makes a break up the middle for a touchdown run during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 07.jpg
Righetti's Chris Miller defends against a completion by Taajean Brown of Paraclete during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 01.jpg
Chase Reynoso catches a long pass during a non-league game in Santa Maria against Paraclete High of Lancaster, which handed Righetti its first loss by a score of 42-7.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 02.jpg
Henry Aguilar delivers a big hit to Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes during Friday's game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 03.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen hands off to Christian Roseborough during a non-league game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 04.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen stretches for an extra yard during a non-league game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 05.jpg
Injured Righetti standout Jake Steels sits on the bench due to injury before his team took on the Paraclete Spirit during a non-league game in Santa Maria. Steels has an injured ankle and may miss the rest of the regular season.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 06.jpg
Nicholas Wyatt drops a pass attempt in the first quarter of a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 08.jpg
Gavin Gayfield (4) puts a hit on Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein. Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 09.jpg
Logan Mortensen drops back to pass during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 10.jpg
Righetti Warriors fans turned out to cheer their squad on during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 11.jpg
Kidasi Nepa stays in bounds following an interception during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 12.jpg
Jordan Fields wraps up ball carrier Amir Bankhead during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 14.jpg
Righetti's Gavin Gayfield positions himself for a tackle during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 13.jpg
Kidasi Nepa (1) forces Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes to the sidelines during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 15.jpg
Chase Reynoso makes a leaping grab at mid-field during a non-league game in Santa Maria against Paraclete. Reynoso had three catches for 128 yards.
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 16.jpg
Righetti players Ryan Boivin (22) and Robert Cetti (35) force Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes to scramble out of the pocket during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 17.jpg
Nicholas Wyatt scores during a non-league game in Santa Maria. Paraclete dominated the Righetti Warriors
Peter H Klein, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 2
Pioneer Valley running back Tommy Nunez (5) moves past St. Joseph defender Diego Castillo (18) during last week's game at Pioneer Valley High School. Pioneer Valley heads to Nipomo this week.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 1
Pioneer Valley's Adrian Angelesco (35) puts a tackle on St. Joseph's Darien Langley during a game on Oct. 4. Langley helped lift St. Joseph to a 35-24 road win at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's last Friday night.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 3
St. Joseph defender Michael Madrigal puts a tackle on Pioneer Valley running back Tommy Nunez (5).
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 4
St Joseph Kicker Brock Marcois (11) kicks an extra point after a Knight touchdown.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 5
Pioneer Valley QB Angel Vargas-Hernandez (10) throws a pass under pressure from St Joe's defensive line.
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 6
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubacalva (44) knocks down a pass intended for a St. Joe receiver
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 7
Pioneer Valley's Elias Martinez (88) it brought down by a gang of St. Joe players
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 8
Pioneer Valley's Jacob Limon (33) takes down St. Joe's Noah Skarda (5)
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 9
Pioneer Valley's Jacob Limon (33) Brings down St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart (7)
Jack Owen Jr
100419 SM Homecoming 02.jpg
Santa Maria High's 2019 Homecoming Queen and King (from left) Alexia Espejo and Jacobo Araujo are congratulated by the 2018 Homecoming Queen Samantha Lopez. The pair were crowned during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 01.jpg
Santa Maria High students Alexia Espejo and Jacobo Araujo were crowned the 2019 homecoming queen and king during Friday night's football game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 03.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming Queen candidate Alexia Espejo is congratulated by her family after being named the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 04.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming King candidate Jacobo Araujo is all smiles after being named the 2019 Homecoming King.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 05.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Kandy Ramirez walks the red carpet with her family during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 06.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Chenelle Pedroche walks the red carpet with her family during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 07.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Alexia Espejo walks the red carpet with her family during Friday night's halftime ceremony. Espejo was later crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 08.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Brenda Ballesteros walks the red carpet with her family during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 09.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Angie Balderas walks the red carpet with her parents during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 10.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming candidate Lizbeth Garcia walks the red carpet with her parents during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 11.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming King candidate Gil Mora walks the red carpet with his parents during Friday night's halftime ceremony.
David DuBransky Contributor
100419 SM Homecoming 12.jpg
Santa Maria High Homecoming King candidate Jacobo Araujo walks the red carpet with his parents during Friday night's halftime ceremony. Araujo was later named the 2019 Homecoming King.
David DuBransky Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 12
Cabrillo High School Homecoming Queen Mary Rhodes is announced.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 1
Newly crowned 2019 Homecoming King Cody James Corriveau.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 2
Queen Nominee Miiya Adames escorted by her father Rolando Adames.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 3
Queen Nominee Rachel Carlos escorted by her father Michael Eppley.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 4
Queen Nominee Katie Heath escorted by her father Doug Heath.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 5
Queen Nominee Avenlea McGraw escorted by her father Mark McGraw.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 6
Queen Nominee Riley Perry escorted by her father Marc Perry.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 7
Class of 2023 Princess Aaleah Saechwo Mathro and Prince Noah Pacheco.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 8
Queen Nominee Mary Rhodes escorted by her father Tim Rhodes.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 9
Queen Nominee Antoinette Terones escorted by her father Anthony Terrones.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 10
Queen Nominee Jenna Twomey escorted by her father Jerry Twomey.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 11
Queen Nominee Ana Woyak escorted by her father Paul Woyak.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 13
Homecoming Queen Mary Rhodes and King Cody James Corriveau wave to the crowd as they take a turn around Huyck Stadium during Cabrillo High School's homecoming festivities Friday night.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 14
Class of 2022 Prince Jaden Diaz and princess Kaylee Campos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming 15
Class of 2021 Prince Jacob Hornby and Princess Ana Garcia.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets tackled by Frazier Mountain defender Issac Clark (4) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 01.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Ritchie Samaniego (left) and Nathan Piacentini (right) bring down Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) makes the interception against quarterback Chris Burket-Thoene during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain at Pioneer Valley High School. Orcutt Academy went on to a 41-8 victory.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy defensive back Zander Clark snags the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (16) and Cameron Carpenter (87) bring down Frazier Mountain's Steven Martinez during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (with ball) tries to sneak the ball up the middle, but gets stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 07.jpg
Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) juggles the ball and then makes the catch during Friday night's game against the Orcutt Academy Spartans.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy wide receiver Cameron Carpenter discusses strategy with head coach Gabe Espinoza during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) is brought to the turf by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) is stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain defenders during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 12.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets wrapped up by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 13.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (left) makes the catch as Frazier Mountain defender Carlos Orellana closes in during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton (in blue) puts the hit on Frazier Mountain quarterback Chris Burket during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 15.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) leaps for the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 16.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 17.jpg
Orcutt Spartan Winston Harris (in blue) is brought to the turf by a Frazier Mountain defender Friday evening.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 DP Lompoc football 08.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer (15) celebrates with Luke Gardner and Elijah Perkins after he intercepted his third Dos Pueblos pass of the night last week. Schumer is an All-League player, but doesn't see himself playing football after high school. He plans on enlisting in the military and joining the Army Rangers.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 09.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer intercepts a Dos Pueblos pass on Friday. Schumer intercepted three passes as the Braves beat Dos Pueblos 56-0.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 10.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson returns a punt against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 11.jpg
A Dos Pueblos player fumbles the ball after a hit by Lompoc's Anthony Arias, but the Chargers recovered the ball, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 12.jpg
Lompoc's Jacob Nunez lines up against Dos Pueblos' Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 13.jpg
Lompoc's Tyler Rounds tries to get away from Dos Pueblos' Alejandro Castanon on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 14.jpg
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz hits Dos Pueblos' quarterback Josiah Severson on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 16.jpg
Lompoc's Adam Lazaro scores against Dos Pueblos' Kris Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 17.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs the ball against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 18.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan tries to shake off Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Conner Gleissner after catching a pass on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 19.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs between Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 20.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman scores against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 21.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels catches a long touchdown pass from Cavin Ross against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 22.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels (3) and Christian Duarte-Tenorio celebrate his touchdown against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 23.jpg
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones talks to an official in the game against Dos Pueblos' on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley gets loose for a long touchdown run as Dos Pueblos' Josh Navarro and Daniel Santacruz chase on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer returns an interception as Dos Pueblos' Udy Loza knocks him out of bounds on Friday. Schumer intercepted three passes, two of which set up touchdowns for the Braves.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 03.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman sacks Dos Pueblos' quarterback Albert Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 04.jpg
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a long touchdown pass to Cailin Daniels against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 05.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz stops Dos Pueblos' running back on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 03.jpg
Declan Coles celebrates after intercepting a pass during a PAC 4 game against Pioneer Valley at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 01.jpg
Nipomo's Jesse Garza runs during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 02.jpg
Pioneer Valley defender Joe Arriola (6) tackles Keyshawn Pu'a during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 04.jpg
Angel Vargas-Hernandez drops back to pass during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 05.jpg
Pioneer Valley receiver Christian Morin leaps above Cole Gilson to make a catchy during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 06.jpg
Antonio Escobedo (75) celebrates with his teammate following an interception during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 07.jpg
Nate Reese (7) of Nipomo gets hoisted in the air following his first half touchdown during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 08.jpg
Danny Martinez rolls to his left during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 09.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a looks for a running lane during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 10.jpg
Nipomo defender Justin Mckee goes low to tackle Christian Morin of Pioneer Valley during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 11.jpg
Pioneer Valley ball carrier Tommy Nunez gets pulled down by Jahrizon Matautia-Reyes and Nicholas Dostal during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 12.jpg
Nicholas Dostal waits for play to start during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 13.jpg
Angel Vargas-Hernandez runs on a quarterback keeper during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 14.jpg
Nick Milton checks for a play call from Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 15.jpg
Peter Klein
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 16.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a gets chased by Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 17.jpg
Three Nipomo defenders combine to bring down Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 18.jpg
Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese signals a receiver to move during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 19.jpg
Nate Reese gets tripped up by Jacob Cortez during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 20.jpg
Nick Milton completes a short pass to Jesse Garza during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 21.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a hurdles a pile of players during a kick return against Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 22.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a gets hit by Adan Rubacalva during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 23.jpg
Nate Reese rolls into the end zone during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 24.jpg
Players from both teams search for a loose ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 25.jpg
Oskar Ruiz dives to make an interception on a tipped ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 04.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 15.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 16.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 17.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 18.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 19.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 20.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 21.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 22.jpg
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 23.jpg
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 24.jpg
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 01.jpg
Ayziah Simmons and Jacob Nunez take a victory lap around Huyck Stadium after they were named the Lompoc High School 2019 homecoming queen and king.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 02.jpg
Lompoc High 2019 Homecoming Queen Ayziah Simmons receives her crown at halftime.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 03.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 05.jpg
Lompoc High School students shoot confetti at the crowd in Huyck Stadium during 2019 homecoming parade at halftime of the football game against Dos Pueblos High.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 06.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 07.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 08.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 09.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 10.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 11.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 12.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 13.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 Lompoc Homecoming 14.jpg
Lompoc 2019 Homecoming.
Len Wood Staff
101119 OA Homecoming 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's 2018 Homecoming King Chase Funkhouser (left center) presents 2019 Homecoming King Josiah DeBruno with a sash and flowers during Friday night's football game.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's 2018 Homecoming Queen Angela Morrill (right) crowns Mecaelea Lopez (right) the 2019 Homecoming Queen as Anaisa Bravo-Guzman gives her a hug.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Mecaelea Lopez (right) hugs Homecoming King candidate Nathan Piacentini after she is crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 05.jpg
Homecoming King candidates (from left) Cesar Lopez, Josiah DeBruno, Clayton Merrill, and Nathan Piacentini wait patiently for the winners to be announced Friday evening.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy Homecoming Queen candidates (from left) Mecaelea Lopez, Anaisa Bravo-Guzman, Katie Vandermuelen, and Taylor Martinez wait for the announcement to find out who is to be crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy Homecoming Queen candidates Katie Vandermuelen (left) and Taylor Martinez (right) watch as the other candidates enter the field Friday evening.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy Homecoming Queen candidates (from left) Anaisa Bravo-Guzman, Katie Vandermuelen, and Taylor Martinez face the stands as they wait for all candidates to enter the field Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's 2019 Homecoming Queen Mecaelea Lopez smiles at the crowd after being crowned Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 01.jpg
Josiah DeBruno and Mecaelea Lopez were named Orcutt Academy's 2019 homecoming king and queen Friday night during the game against Lebec Frazier Mountain.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 06.jpg
Nipomo High School 2019 Homecoming Court
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 01.jpg
Jesse Garza and Armoney Anderson were selected as Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming king and queen Friday night during halftime of the game against Pioneer Valley High.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 02.jpg
Armoney Anderson opens her box to discover she was selected as Homecoming Queen
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 03.jpg
Jesse Garza puts on his sash as part of Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 04.jpg
Members of Nipomo High School senior class march during homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 05.jpg
Nipomo seniors celebrate during Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 07.jpg
Freshman Prince and Princess Armando Graciliano and Evelyn Campos during Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 08.jpg
Junior Prince and Princess Jake Edwards and Kat Anderson show some attitude during Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 09.jpg
Jesse Garza helps Armoney Anderson with her crown during Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 10.jpg
Members of Nipomo High junior class
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 11.jpg
Jake Edwards and Kat Anderson with classmates during Nipomo High School 2019 homecoming activities
Peter Klein