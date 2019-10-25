{{featured_button_text}}

Week Nine is here and the playoffs are right around the corner.  The season ends soon so we have some huge match ups tonight with playoff seeding on the line, or with teams fighting to hold on to that postseason dream. Pioneer Valley hosts SLO for the Panthers' homecoming game, Santa Maria hosts Morro Bay with the Saints trying to stay in the hunt.  Lompoc heads down to San Marcos and Valley Christian Academy hosts Coast Union for the Lion's homecoming game. But the match up of the night is in Arroyo Grande, where the Eagles take on St. Joseph for the lead in the Mountain League. See scores, video and information from the other games in our area.



Here is your Week Eight recap

Week eight was a crazy week with some close games and thrilling finishes. Righetti hosted AG, Santa Barbara took on the resurgent Lompoc Braves, plus Santa Ynez and St. Joseph had their homecoming games. See photos, videos, and stories from the games, plus we have photo galleries from the St. Joseph and Santa Ynez High School homecoming ceremonies right here.

Here is your Week Seven recap

Week Seven of the high school football season was high scoring, but a little one sided. The Nipomo Titans beat Pioneer Valley for a homecoming win. Lompoc did the same, as the Braves went up early and held on for a big win against Dos Pueblos. Orcutt Academy made it a homecoming night trifecta as they beat Frazier Mountain. See more scores, videos and game stories from a busy Friday night right here.

Season Previews and Profiles 

Collection: 2019 High School Football - See all of our season previews, power rankings and player profiles right here!

Week Zero — yes the football season starts on week "zero" — is kicking off Friday. To prepare you for the action, we released our special high school football preview on Sunday and it's available at our Santa Maria Times office if you still need a copy. You can also read through the stories we've been releasing throughout the week (complete with video interviews) right here. We'll have stories and photos from the games, so make sure you check back tonight and tomorrow morning to find out how the season started.