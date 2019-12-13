Hunter Barnhart led St. Joseph's football team to a remarkable turnaround in 2019.
The quarterback took over a team that was 2-3 and brought them to a 9-4 finish with a Mountain League title and a CIF semifinal berth.
For his efforts, Barnhart has been voted the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player.
Barnhart took over the starting quarterback job in the fifth game of the year after Mark Crisp went down with an injury. After losing that fifth game to Lompoc, St. Joseph reeled off seven straight wins under Barnhart's leadership.
The Knights went 3-0 in Mountain League play to claim the league championship. Barnhart also led the Knights to two playoff wins.
In a somewhat surprising move, a guard was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year. That would be senior Ramses Diaz of Arroyo Grande.
St. Joseph senior Josiah Acosta is the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
The All-League teams are voted on by coaches and compiled and released by the Central Coast Athletic Association.
First Team
Offense
The League's First Team offensive linemen are St. Joseph's Max Stineman, a junior, and senior Diego Hernandez, Righetti senior Henry Aguilar and Paso Robles senior Blake Haupt.
Seniors Chase Reynoso of Righetti and Seth Maldonado of Paso Robles are the First Team wide receivers. Reynoso caught 49 passes for 851 yards and nine touchdowns on the year.
Righetti senior Logan Mortensen is the First Team quarterback. Mortensen completed 92 of 176 passes for 1,669 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year.
Righetti junior Kidasi Nepa is the First Team running back and teammate Christian Roseborough, a senior, is the First Team fullback.
Nepa carried the ball 74 times for 764 yards and eight scores last season to lead the Warrior rushing attack. Roseborough was second on the team with 134 carries for 733 yards and four touchdowns.
St. Joseph junior Brock Marcois is the First Team kicker.
Defense
Acosta, St. Joseph's senior linebacker, leads First Team defense. The Knights allowed just 41 points in the three league games they played in 2019.
Joining Acosta on the First Team is teammate Noe Carlos, a senior defensive lineman, along with Righetti senior Robert Cetti, Arroyo Grande senior Zach Clift and Paso Robles senior Gabe Katches.
Jordan Fields, a Righetti senior, and Elijah Castro, a senior from Arroyo Grande are the other two First Team linebackers. Fields led Righetti with 53 solo tackles and 76 total tackles this past season.
Castro was third on the Eagles with 59 total tackles.
The First Team defensive backs are Arroyo Grande senior Sebastian Angulo, Righetti senior Robert Carrancho, Paso Robles senior Cris Magalona and St. Joseph senior Devin Guggia. The First Team punter is Arroyo grande's Jason Kelly.
Carrancho intercepted four passes this past season and had 17 total tackles. Angulo was second on the Eagles with 60 total tackles. He also picked off a pair of passes last year.
Second Team
Offense
The Second Team offensive line is led by Righetti senior Angel Guerrero. He's joined on the Second Team line by St. Joseph sophomore Caleb Alalem, Arroyo Grande seniors Diego Huitron and Matt Allen and Paso Robles Gavin Hamamoto.
The Second Team tight end is Noah Skarda, a St. Joseph sunior. The Second Team receivers are St. Joseph junior Darien Langley and Arroyo Grande junior Travis Royal. The Second Team quarterback is sophomore Ethan Royal, of Arroyo Grande.
Paso Robles senior Jerald Norte is the Second Team running back. Mason Thompson of Arroyo Grande is the Second Team fullback.
Defense
The Second Team defensive linemen are Daniel Galassi and Jacob Medrano, of St. Joseph, Ethan Davenport, of Righetti, and Jacob Lewis, a junior from Arroyo Grande.
The Second Team linebackers are St. Joseph senior Michael Madrigal, Paso Robles junior Ethan Wright and Paso Robles senior Jerahmy Kelly.
The Second Team defensive backs are St. Joseph junior Tyler Williams, Righetti sophomore Chris Miller, Paso Robles junior Frank Mabian and Arroyo Grande senior Sam Calder.