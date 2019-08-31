BAKERSFIELD — Devin Guggia intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also rushed for 142 yards in St. Joseph's 17-0 win at Bakersfield Garces.
Guggia ran for three scores and intercepted a pass last week in the season-opening win against Central Valley Christian.
St. Joseph senior defensive back Patrick Heard also intercepted a Garces pass.
The Rams fell to 0-2 on the season. They started the 2019 campaign with a 22-0 loss to Bakersfield Christian.
Some #SCTop10 here from @StJosephSports Devin Guggia. He comes up with a pic against @GarcesFootball.— Matt Lively 23ABC (@mattblively) August 31, 2019
5th turnover of the night. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/AJ2Bw9Ys2x
St. Joseph sophomore quarterback Mark Crisp ran for a touchdown.
The Knights forced four turnovers in the first half and had five for the game. Guggia also recovered two fumbles. Daniel Galassi recovered one.
Brock Marcois hit a 31-yard field goal for the Knights.
St. Joseph is off next week and will then host Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 13. The Knights have outscored their two opponents 52-7 in their two games.