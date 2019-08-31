{{featured_button_text}}
Devin Guggia changes direction after catching a screen pass late in the second quarter of a non-league home game against Central Valley Christian on Aug. 23. Guggia ran for 142 yards while intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles in Friday's 17-0 win at Garces. 

 Peter Klein, Contributor

BAKERSFIELD — Devin Guggia intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also rushed for 142 yards in St. Joseph's 17-0 win at Bakersfield Garces.

Guggia ran for three scores and intercepted a pass last week in the season-opening win against Central Valley Christian. 

St. Joseph senior defensive back Patrick Heard also intercepted a Garces pass. 

The Rams fell to 0-2 on the season. They started the 2019 campaign with a 22-0 loss to Bakersfield Christian. 

St. Joseph sophomore quarterback Mark Crisp ran for a touchdown. 

The Knights forced four turnovers in the first half and had five for the game. Guggia also recovered two fumbles. Daniel Galassi recovered one.

Brock Marcois hit a 31-yard field goal for the Knights. 

St. Joseph is off next week and will then host Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 13. The Knights have outscored their two opponents 52-7 in their two games.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

