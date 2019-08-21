Can we get some stability?
I'm not complaining (OK...maybe a little bit), but keeping track of the last few years of football has my head spinning.
And just to make sure everyone is keeping up, this here is a little refresher course.
For some review, let's look at last season, where nearly all the schools in the area switched to the Central Section, creating a new batch of leagues.
In came the Mountain and Ocean leagues for the Santa Maria and SLO County schools. The Lompoc and Santa Ynez schools joined a revamped Channel League as the PAC 5, Northern and Los Padres leagues went away.
There was an influx of Bakersfield and Fresno area schools that came to the coast for regular-season games. I went to Santa Barbara to cover Lompoc High playing Channel League games.
Then came the postseason, where some schools made the playoffs in the Central Section where they wouldn't have qualified in their old Southern Section. Most teams just had to ask for an invite to the playoffs to get in.
It's a lot easier for teams to get in because there are fewer schools. It also created more favorable matchups for teams in our area.
Mission Prep won the Central Section 8-man title. The Royals wouldn't have made a similar run in the top division of the Southern Section playoffs, would they?
Righetti nearly won the Central Section D2 title. Would the Warriors have made a deep run in the Southern Section playoffs? I think they could have, but they'd have to be in the perfect division.
It seems like the Southern Section always had teams in this area a division or two too high.
After all that, there's even more change now as last year's set-up didn't last very long.
So we have to study up again.
Now we've got three four-team leagues for our Central Section schools as Mission Prep has made its return to the 11-man realm, sending teams shuffling once more.
The leagues are finally settled for 2019. I sure hope the league names are set as well. I'm 99-percent sure the new league is the PAC 4 League, though I've heard a handful of other possibilities for the name.
At least the Ocean and Mountain leagues keep their names, though the lineups are different. I do think we have the league formulations memorized.
(Here are some notes to copy: Santa Maria, Templeton, Morro Bay and Mission are in the Ocean League. Pioneer Valley, Nipomo, Atascadero and SLO are in the PAC 4 and Arroyo Grande, Righetti, St. Joseph and Paso make up the Mountain League).
There aren't any changes in the Channel League for Cabrillo, Santa Ynez and Lompoc, though there are rumblings of major change coming, something that could greatly impact the Braves.
I've heard a proposal that would send Lompoc to a league with Ventura County schools has been approved, but LHS is appealing, arguing that the geographical makeup of the league isn't equitable for the Braves.
A change in the current Channel League setup would benefit Santa Ynez and Cabrillo. One way or another, I don't think the Channel League is working for most schools and not just in football.
The Santa Barbara schools have proven to be well-rounded in all sports. Cabrillo, for instance, went from a dominant LPL school in a number of sports to basically getting shutout of the postseason in just about everything.
I won't be surprised if things keep shifting and changing, especially with the current state of football. Will there even be leagues in the future? Are they even needed?
It's looking like programs are going through ups and downs more quickly. Schools like Paso Robles and Atascadero have lost a step recently.
With participation numbers dropping, maintaining equitable leagues is going to become more difficult. Some schools will attract all the good players. Will others change to 8-man? Will this area see a school drop football? What about JV and freshman football?
The game has been in flux, and not just in this area. And it appears this is just the new reality.
So make sure you stay up to date on all this, because it's changing faster than ever.