{{featured_button_text}}

San Luis Obispo senior Emilio Corona has already committed to Washington to play baseball.

He was pretty good on the gridiron too last fall.

The San Luis Obispo quarterback passed for 2,581 yards and ran for 853 more as he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record, the championship of the inaugural PAC 4 League and a berth in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals.

Corona is the PAC 4 League football MVP. He threw for 38 touchdowns (he was intercepted just nine times) and ran for 14.

The Offensive Player of the Year is Atascadero senior tight end Seth Robasciotti. Besides his blocking, Robasciotti caught two touchdown passes.

Nipomo senior linebacker Jesse Garza is the PAC 4 League Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged just over eight tackles a game, and made nine tackles for loss this past season.

Robasciotti heads the the First Team Offense. The unit's linemen are Atascadero seniors Jack Megason and Sam Borden, and Pioneer Valley senior Mark Martinez.

The wide receivers are San Luis Obispo seniors Max Soltero and Sam Ogden. Their fellow San Luis Obispo senior, Jeremy Fitzsimmons, is the First Team Utility Player.

The First Team running backs are juniors, Keyshawn Pu'a of Nipomo and Tommy Nunez of Pioneer Valley. The tight end is San Luis Obispo senior Carson Leedom. The kicker is San Luis Obispo sophomore Jack Krill.

The Second Team offensive line consists of Anthony Olvera and Christian Jones of San Luis Obispo, Logan Knuckles of Atascadero, Vicente Wilson of Pioneer Valley and Oscar Anderson of Nipomo. All except Jones are seniors. Jones is a junior.

The second team tight end is Nipomo senior Jacob Holm. The wide receivers are Nipomo sophomore Nate Reese and Pioneer Valley senior Christian Morin.

The utility player is Atasacadero senior Zyon Richardson. The running backs are juniors Jadon Prince of Atascadero and Max Threlkel of San Luis Obispo.

Download PDF PAC 4 League Football

Garza leads the First Team Defense. That unit's linemen include Nipomo sophomore Vincent Hernandez and senior Jahrizon Reyes, Atascadero senior Forrest Powell and Pioneer Valley senior Bruin Chapman.

The linebackers are seniors Christian Clegg of San Luis Obispo, Frankie Fernandez of Atascadero and Augie Guerrero of Nipomo.

The First Team Defense's defensive backs are San Luis Obispo senior Luke Edwards and junior Landon Nelson, Atascadero senior Tyler Chapman and Pioneer Valley senior Joe Arriola. The kicker is Nipomo senior Ronaldo Flores.

The Second Team defense's linemen are Pioneer Valley senior Alejandro Zepeda and junior Gavin Gomez, and Nipomo senior Joel Mireles. The linebackers are seniors Oscar Ruiz of Pioneer valley, Gabriel Sandoval of Atascadero and Wyatt Engdahl of San Luis Obispo.

The quintet of defensive backs includes Nipomo juniors Justin McKee and Declan Coles, Atascadero seniors Cael Cooper and Wyatt Hasch and San Luis Obispo junior Gannon Gibson.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0