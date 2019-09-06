{{featured_button_text}}

Righetti will bring its high-flying offense to its house next week and the Warriors are ready for some home cooking.

They moved to 3-0 with Friday night’s 42-6 win at Pioneer Valley, starting the season with three straight road wins. Righetti hosts Bakersfield Centennial next week, the same Centennial that handed the Warriors a 37-35 loss last year.

Righetti used a dominant rushing attack to make it to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game last year. But this year the Warriors are relying on the passing game as senior quarterback Logan Mortensen has eight touchdowns in three games.

"I put a lot of thought into this, but the bottom line is that good coaches get the ball in the hands of their best players," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "Whether it's running the ball or passing the ball, or setting it up with the run or setting it up with the pass, we have a quarterback that hits guys when they're open."

The Warriors have found a way to use their unique Pistol Wing-T offense, typically a run-first system, to pass the ball down the field.

Righetti will have plenty of momentum going into the game after dominating Pioneer Valley in the 'Battle for the Helmet.'

The Warriors raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Logan Mortensen threw four first-half touchdown passes: Two to Chase Reynoso and one each to Joseph Cardenas and Jake Steels.

"It's been very, very successful with Logan coming in and him doing what he does best," said Reynoso, a senior receiver. "Me and Steels doing what we do best. I feel when we go out there and play we can be unstoppable when we've got our heads screwed on straight."

Cardenas, a senior running back, scored from nine yards out to give the Warriors their first touchdown.

Set up as one of the wing-backs, Cardenas then caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mortensen running a route out of the backfield, putting the Warriors ahead 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Reynoso then caught his first touchdown of the night on a 38-yard strike from Mortensen, capping a one-play drive set up by a short punt and a return. Steels then caught his touchdown pass from Mortensen from 30 yards out, rising above the defender on the final play of the first quarter for a spectacular grab.

"The run sets up the pass, the pass sets up the run, but with Mortensen back healthy at quarterback and me and Steels on the outside, I believe we are a run team that passes the ball a lot more this year," Reynoso said.

In the second quarter, Mortensen, a lefty, rolled out to his right and found Reynoso open near the goal line for the fourth and final touchdown toss of the night.

Mortensen didn't play in the second half. Righetti backup Joaquin Cuevas took over and scored the Warriors' lone touchdown of the second half on a 4-yard run. 

Pioneer Valley is now 0-2 on the season. The Panthers play at Cabrillo on Friday. Quarterback Danny Martinez scored the Panthers' only touchdown on a short scamper in the fourth quarter. 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

