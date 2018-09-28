The Paso Robles defense dared Logan Mortensen to throw the ball. Mortensen gladly accepted the challenge.
In his second start, Righetti's left-handed junior quarterback threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. The Warriors overwhelmed the Bearacats in the second half, turning a close game into a rout as Righetti made its Homecoming a happy one with a 52-20 Mountain League win at its Warrior Stadium.
After leading just 18-13 at halftime, the Warriors scored on every possession except their last one in the second half.
The Warriors moved to 6-1, 1-0 with a win in their inaugural Mountain League game after Righetti and Paso Robles moved from the CIF's Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
The Bearcats are 2-5, 0-1. Seniors JaShawn Coulibaly and Jacqueline Ramirez were crowned Righetti's Homecoming King and Queen respectively at halftime.
Mortensen saw the Bearcats pack, at times, 10 men within five yards of the line of scrimmage, and he took advantage.
"They loaded the box and that opened up the passing game, which ended up opening up the running game," he said.
Mortensen's TD passes were both to Chase Reynoso, a 39-yarder in the second quarter to start the scoring and a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter. A Paso Robles defender tried for the interception at the 40, missed and Reynoso was gone.
Reynoso ended up with five catches for 128 yards.
Righetti coach Tony Payne said, "We looked at the film, we thought they were going to come out in a 4-4, and we thought we could run on them.
"Then they came with five (on the line of scrimmage), and that made it hard to run on them."
In the first half, anyway. Adan Solis (30 carries on the night) got the bulk of his 165 yards rushing for the Warriors in the second half. He scored three times, from 16 yards out , on a tackle-smashing 39 yard run and from three yards away for the last score, after intermission.
Joseph Cardenas set up the last touchdown when he intercepted Hunter Barnhart, Righetti's fourth pick of the night, and returned the ball to the Paso Robles 8.
Mike Flores had the first two of the four Righetti interceptions.
After the Warriors found it tough going in the first half for their usually productive running game, Righetti's offensive line simply wore down Paso Robles' defensive front in the second half and Solis broke free more often.
"Righetti football," said Payne.
"The 'O' line delivered and we stepped on their neck."
Besides, "Isaiah Gayfield was injured, and Anthony Porcho really stepped up in his place," said Payne.
Gayfield is typically part of a productive three-back Righetti offense, along with Solis and Kidasi Nepa. In Gayfield's place, Porcho went 51 yards around end for a score in the second quarter and fought his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on Righetti's first drive of the third quarter.
The Bearcats caught the Warriors flat-footed as Seth Maldonado hit Levi Marshall with a 41-yard halfback option pass (Reese Fay's PAT gave the Bearcats a short-lived 13-12 lead). Barnhart hit a series of passes and hooked up with Kaden Gallant for an 18-yard touchdown pass for the last Bearcats score.
Other than that, none of the plentiful formations the Bearcats ran at the Warriors, including a stacked I in which three backs lined up behind the quarterback, worked very well.
"The (stacked I) was the only thing they did that we diidn't see on film," said Righetti senior defensive end Jacob Coronado.
The Bearcats struggled vainly to block Coronado all night.
"I did my spin move on their inside blocker and their outside blocker, and it worked very well," said Coronado.
After Fay's PAT kick put the Bearcats ahead with 1:12 left in the first half, the Warriors re-took the lead in 55 seconds.
Mortensen hit Jake Steels for 57 yards and Brandon Giddings, Righetti's starting quarterback most of the year who was used as a running back and receiver Friday night, for 11 more to set up a Solis one-yard run that put Righetti ahead for good.
The Warriors will play a Mountain League game at 7 p.m. next Friday night at Atascadero.
Boys water polo
Villa Park Tournament
VILLA PARK — The Warriors played themselves into the semifinals with three tournament wins.
Righetti defeated Hacienda Heights Los Altos 22-2, host Vllla Park 12-5 and Rio Americana 12-8.
Everyone on Righetti's team scored a goal against Los Altos.
Ryan Lucas put in six goals against Villa Park. Layne Porter had three. Lucas scored five times against Rio Americana, and Trey Watkins put in four goals.
Righetti goalkeeper Tanner Scott made 12 saves.
The Warriors will play county rival San Marcos at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.