Football: Cabrillo High has found its next head coach

West feels his patient approach to his first big hire in his first year as Cabrillo's athletic director has paid off with the hiring of Guyader.

"It’s been grueling; I lost sleep, I lost weight. This is not the way you want your first year to go," West said. "I was very confident and happy with how things turned out. A lot of people were very impatient and wanted to push the envelope. But I felt you have to do it right. No offense to AJ (Pateras) at all, but when you have a wound, you’ve got to heal. You have to do it right and you can’t throw a Band-Aid on it.

"I've been saying, 'We aren't throwing a Band-Aid on it, we're getting a doctor.'"

West said the football team has been working out somewhat informally during the coaching search, though many of the team's players have a seventh-period PE class. Players went to morning weights Tuesday with news of the new hire.

According to Guyader's LinkedIn page, he studied at Cal Poly for his undergrad then received his PhD from Caltech. Guyader has also coached football at Pasadena Poly.