Derrick Portis has never played for a championship before.
Growing up in Lompoc and playing four different sports starting at the age of six, Portis admits that not once, he got a chance to play on a team that advanced all the way to a youth league or high school section title game – regardless if it was football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
But that will change for the class of 2015 Lompoc High grad this Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
“It’s crazy. It’s big for me because I’ve never played for a title game in my life,” Portis said.
And that championship game Portis is referencing is the NCAA Division II National Football Championship, where the Ferris State running back will join his fellow Bulldogs in taking on Valdosta State.
A victory cements the perfect 16-0 season for Portis and Ferris State – plus making the Bulldogs the first-ever 16-win national champion in DII. A victory additionally awards Portis with his first ever championship ring.
Portis is part of a three-headed monster in the running game for the Bulldogs. The offense starts with quarterback Jayru Campbell, who is the Bulldogs’ top running option with 1,338 yards and 20 touchdowns. If it’s not Campbell faking handoffs and going upfield on defenses, it is power back Marvin Campbell moving the chains with his 841 rushing yards.
But the third option is the elusive Portis, who relishes being a part of a deep running game in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“Our coaches believe in us,” Portis said. “We play to our strengths. Marvin is the power back but elusive. Campbell is also powerful and elusive. Me? I would say I’m more of the outside zone-type back, but I can go between the tackles.”
Portis has touched the football two to nine times each game for the unbeaten Bulldogs. He’s found the end zone four times this season – the latest two coming in the 37-14 quarterfinal win over Ouachita Baptist and in last week’s 42-25 win over Minnesota State.
While he plays three time zones away from his hometown of Lompoc, Portis says he has received praise and well wishes as he embarks on his first championship game.
“My dad talks about it. Everyone (at home) keeps talking about it: For me to go out and get a championship,” Portis said.
And he arrived to both the title game and Ferris State by taking a long journey.
After finishing his career as a perennial 1,000-yard rusher in an LHS uniform, Portis first began his career at Upper Iowa University. But he then made the decision to trek to the Great Lakes region and finish out his career at Ferris State.
Outside of football, he made this other personal switch – one that involves the classroom: His major.
Portis, who once was studying communications according to his previous biography on the Upper Iowa website, is now pursuing Dental Hygiene at Ferris State.
“I had real bad teeth as a kid and I hated going to the dentist,” Portis said laughing. “But now, I want to work with kids.”
Saturday marks his final football game ever in college. But no matter what happens down in the Lone Star state, Portis will walk away feeling blessed…plus relieved he can finally taste a championship game atmosphere.
“Every step of the way, it’s been a blessing,” Portis said. “I’m blessed to be here.”