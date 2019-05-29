The last time Chase Artopoeus and Caleb Thomas played in the same football game, the strong-armed Artopoeus quarterbacked St. Joseph to a 27-21 win over Thomas' Righetti squad for the Mountain League championship.
Now, the 2018 Mountain League co-MVPs are on the same team.
Both will play for the Northern Santa Barbara County-based South team in the ninth annual FCA All-Star Classic. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at Righetti High School.
The game pits senior football All-Stars from Northern Santa Barbara County high schools against their counterparts from San Luis Obispo County, who will comprise the North squad.
"It's a lot off my chest, not having to game-plan against this guy," Artopoeus said, glancing toward Thomas during a brief break in a South team practice at St. Joseph Wednesday.
"It's awesome. We played together when we were freshmen," said Thomas, a highly-touted defensive lineman who will play for Tulane next fall. "We're going to be reunited."
Artopoeus will be a preferred walk-on at UCLA this fall.
The two played for Righetti as sophomores, then Artopoeus quarterbacked at Thousand Oaks his junior year while Thomas starred for Righetti, Artopoeus returned to the Central Coast and the two went against each other in a regular season finale, which St. Joseph won.
Righetti coach Tony Payne will coach a South squad that will go after its fifth straight win. Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington coached the South squad to a win in 2018. Payne was one of his assistants.
"That was my first time coaching in one of these things," said Payne.
"Dan did a great job, and I was lucky enough to be asked to be a head coach in this one."
Tony Dodge of Nipomo will coach the North squad.
"The best part is, all these guys are a lot of fun," said Payne.
"They've been playing against each other since they were little boys, and it's been nothing but positive out here. The effort these boys have put forth in practice has been great."
After seeing Artopoeus quarterback St. Joseph to a win over his Righetti squad, Payne will get to coach Artopoeus in the latter's last football game before Artopoeus goes off to college.
"I was impressed with Chase Artopoeus on the football field when he played against us," Payne said. "He's a smart guy, and he made a lot of plays."
In both squads' first year in the CIF Central Section, Payne's Righetti team lost 45-30 to Tulare Union in the 2018 Division 2 championship game. Fresno Bullard beat St. Joseph 45-28 in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Thomas and Artopoeus said it felt strange that Saturday night will mark the last high school football game for both.
At the same time, Thomas said, "It's going to be .... "
Artopoeus assisted his one-time rival and current teammate. "Memorable," Thomas finally said.
Artopoeus will not have much down time after the FCA game before he leaves for UCLA. He will report there June 22.
Thomas will have an even quicker turnaround time. He will report to Tulane June 9.