Darin Miller and the case for 8-man football

Player Profile: Darin Miller Orcutt Academy QB (2014-17) 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 70 rushing TDs at OAHS

Passed for 50 TDs

Accounted for 55 TDs as a SR

Rushed for 3,239 in 37 games

Threw for 3,305 yards

The game of football has grown into America's favorite sport.

But a form of the game has often been left behind whenever it is mentioned.

For instance, when the Santa Maria Times conducted its Player of the Decade contest for high school football last summer, this newspaper received several letters from readers asking if 8-man football players would be included.

This paper determined the 11-man and 8-man games were just a bit too different to combine the two into the same category.

That does not mean this paper will ignore the impact some of the great 8-man players have made over the time the game has been played in the area.

What's the difference?

For those unfamiliar, there are some key differences between 8- and 11-man football. Obviously, each team has three fewer players on the field at the same time.

The field of play is also much different. Instead of a 100-yard surface, the typical 8-man field is 80 yards, meaning midfield is at the 40. The field is also slimmer than a traditional football field, with an 8-man field being reduced to a 40-yard width instead of the traditional 53 1/3-yard width.