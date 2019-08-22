If the pre-season Maxpreps.com football rankings hold, the odds of some of the top football teams in the area having decent playoffs runs are pretty good.
As far as their odds of making a sectional division championship game, well ....
Lompoc has the highest state ranking in its division of any area team. The Braves, whom the CIF Southern Section actually moved DOWN for a change, from Division 3 to Division 5, are ranked third in their Southern Section division.
Glendora, at No. 63 and Culver City, at 65, come in at 1-2. The Tartans went 11-2 in Division 5 last year and stayed put, as far as divisions, this year. The Centaurs were bumped up to Division 5 after winning the Division 7 state title in 2018.
There's little question that Lompoc is the premier program on the Central Coast.
The Centaurs have been playoff regulars, and Culver City went all the way last year, defeating San Diego Lincoln 54-42 in the Division 7 state championship game.
Lompoc is ranked 82nd in Division 3. Yorba Linda is ranked 86th The Mustangs went 9-3 in Division 4 last season.
Zevi Eckhaus threw for 3,487 yards, 50 touchdowns, against just nine interceptions, as a Culver City sophomore last year. He returns for his junior year. The good news for opposing defenses - his top two receivers from last year graduated, though Chris Miller, who had 858 yards in receptions, returns.
Pepe Villasenor has hit the ground running at St. Joseph.
There is very bad news for opposing defenses regarding Glendora. All of the leaders on offense for a team that went 11-2 and averaged 36 points a game last year, are back.
Righetti and St. Joseph are the most highly-ranked area Central Section teams in the Maxpreps.com ratings. Righetti, which made it to the Division 2 title game last season, is ranked sixth in the division this year, at 178th statewide. St. Joseph, with a state ranking of 210, is rated eighth.
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, a team which really belongs in Division 1, is easily the top-rated team in Division 2 with a state ranking of 39. The Panthers have a highly-regarded junior transfer quarterback this year, 6-foot-3, 175-pound Flinn Collins.
Often, pre-season rankings hold up. Often, they do not. As the old adage goes, that is what the games are for.
Oh just move on, Antonio
Antonio Brown just will not let this go.
The Oakland Raiders' recent acquisition has filed a second grievance against the N.F.L. because of the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. Brown believes he should still be allowed to wear it. The league still says no.
Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has reportedly said that the second grievance should pave the way for clarity to come out of the issue. That's hard for me to see, since Brown's second grievance is reportedly not much different than the first one he filed, to which the answer was a clear "no."
Brown apparently believes he cannot see well enough out of an NFL-approved helmet. The Schutt AiR Advantage was discontinued in 2011, and it did not make the list of 34 (34!) helmet models approved by the league and the players association - your peers, Antonio - for safety standards.
Brown argued that the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet should be grandfathered in. That logic is hard for me to fathom, since it was discontinued in 2011.
New England quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other players had to shelve their old helmets, but they eventually picked one from the approved league list of 34 and moved on.
Brown, meanwhile, has sat out most of the pre-season as his dispute with the league drags on.
When it comes to a particular issue, many times I am with the establishment and many times I am not. I'm with the establishment, that is, the N.F.L., this time, on this one.
The Central Coast 60 is returning for the third year.