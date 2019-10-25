There was a Bronco stampede Friday night in Santa Maria.
This thundering herd came from Cambria’s Coast Union High School as the Broncos wrapped up the Coast Valley League football championship with a 61-30 victory on Homecoming night at Valley Christian Academy in an 8-man game in Santa Maria.
“We knew they were tough. Coast Union is ranked No. 7 is (8-man) Division 1,” said Valley Christian Academy head coach Pete Fortier. “We’re in the small school Division 2 (where VCA is ranked No. 8). I feel that if we were completely healthy, we’d be undefeated and tonight you would have had two undefeated teams facing off.”
The undefeated Broncos (9-0, 3-0 CVL) were led by the punishing running of Damien Fernandez, who gained 220 yards and scored three touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts in their final regular season game.
Coast Union quarterback Emanuel Plasencia added another 133 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and Emiliano Pena ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as the Broncos ground out 417 total rushing yards.
The Broncos were run heavy with Plasencia only passing eight times, completing five passes for 67 yards.
“Damien and Fernando out up some big numbers but it took a total team effort to win tonight,” said Coast Union head coach Andrew Crosby. “We had a rough season last year but I’m proud of the boys for staying with the program. That’s what I love about these guys. This year it has paid off.”
The VCA Lions (3-4, 1-2) were led by Matthew Holihan with 195 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
Quarterback Tyler McCoy threw for 114 yards, completing 10 of 22 passes with one interception.
Jared Moore caught four of those passes, picking up 60 yards, Holihan caught two for 30 yards, Timmy Trenkle and Josiah Heller each caught two passes; Trenkle picking up 14 yards and Heller 10.
At halftime, junior Kassidy Heller was named Homecoming queen. Valley Christian Academy doesn’t vote for a Homecoming king.
The Lions kept pace with the Broncos throughout the first half, trailing 33-23 at the break, but injuries and the Broncos’ powerful running attack took their toll in the second half as the Broncos pulled away to complete an undefeated regular season.
Both kickers, VCA’s Trenkle and Coast Union’s Plasencia, had booming kickoffs throughout, blasting the ball through the end zone, giving the opposing team a first down at the 15-yard line on the 80-yard field.
The Broncos scored on their game-opening drive, going 65 yards on 10 plays, with Fernandez powering the ball in from 11-yards out with 9:09 left in the first quarter.
The drive featured nine running plays but their one pass, a 14-yard completing to Cristian Castillo, kept the drive alive.
Otherwise, Fernandez, Plasencia and Pena took turns steadily gaining ground until Fernandez raced in for the touchdown.
Plasencia’s point after kick gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead.
Near the end of the quarter, VCA got its offense in gear, scoring on a five-play, 46-yard drive, that was aided by a personal foul on Coast Union, ending with a Holihan 13-yard touchdown run.
Trenkle’s PAT tied the score with 2:24 left in the quarter.
But the Broncos answered with a quick seven-play, 65-yard drive ending with Fernandez scoring from 20-yards out.
This time the Broncos went for a two point conversion and Fernandez ran it in for a 15-7 lead with 25 second left in the first.
On the next play, Holihan broke through the middle of the Broncos’ defense and galloped 65-yards into the end zone.
McCoy passed to Trenkle for the two-point conversion and the game was tied again at 15-all with 15 seconds left in the first.
Fernandez broke free for a 48-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 22-15 lead.
Then midway through the second, Plasencia hit a 40-yard field goal to make it 25-15.
Holihan scored on a 1-yard run and then caught a two-point conversion pass to bring the Lions to within 25-23 with 1:30 left in the half.
But in 8-man football, 1:30 is a lot of time and the Broncos, aided by a 34-yard pass to Fernandez, scored with 29-seconds left in the half on Pena’s 1-yard run to go into halftime leading 33-23.
“WE had a good first quarter, a good second quarter but they’re good. They pulled away from us after halftime,” said Fortier. “They’ve got a lot of seniors and I told our guys that we’d have to play a perfect game to beat them.”
VCA got the ball first in the second half but their drive ended when Coast Union’s Castillo intercepted a McCoy pass.
That quickly led to a Plasencia touchdown and put all the momentum into the Broncos’ corner.
Plasencia later broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run to give the Broncos a 47-23 lead at the end of three quarters.
Coast Union scored again at the start of the fourth quarter, on a 10-yard Pena run and finished their scoring when Castillo returned a punt 65-yards for a touchdown.
Holihan scored on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter for VCA’s final score.
“VCA is a well-coached team,” said Crosby. “The sportsmanship that Pete teaches his players shows. Our games are always hard fought and these are always great football games.”
Coast Union’s regular season is over. They now await the release of the CIF Southern Section’s 8-man Division 1 playoff brackets to find out who and when they’ll play next.
“One season is done,” said Crosby. “Now we’re 0-0 as we start a new season, the playoffs. Our next goal is to 4-0 in CIF.”
VCA has one game left in the regular season, a non-league game next Friday night against Laguna Blanca in Santa Maria before they find out if they’ll receive a CIF Division 2 playoff bid.
“That’s out Senior Night game,” said Fortier. “If we can just get healthy by then, we’ll be alright.”