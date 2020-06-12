CIF to decide by July 20 if fall sports season will go on as scheduled

The CIF announced what it said are two COVID-19-related waivers.

One is a physical examination waiver. The waiver states that governing boards of school districts and private schools "may elect to provide a one-time, temporary waiver of Bylaw 503.G. The waiver will allow the student-athlete to participate in athletics for a maximum of thirty (30) calendar days from their school's first day of practice in that sport."

The waiver applies only to CIF-sanctioned 2020 fall sports.

The other is a financial hardship waiver allowing a student-athlete to transfer to a new school without having to sit out part of the season under certain conditions.

Part of that waiver states, "...a waiver of Bylaw 207 may be granted for a student who transfers to a new school during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year when there is a demonstrated and verifiable hardship condition due to financial difficulties."

The CIF office also stated the academic eligibility requirement will remain in place. Students must maintain a 2.0 grade-point average and carry 20 passing units to remain eligible to compete in CIF events.