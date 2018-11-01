The regular season is over but the Santa Ynez Pirates are still going strong.
They’d like to keep on playing right through Thanksgiving.
To do that, the Pirates have to win three more times to earn a spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 championship football game the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Covina’s Northview Vikings are the first obstacle Santa Ynez has to overcome.
That will be a tall challenge as the Vikings (10-0), champions of the Valle Vista League, are the No. 1 seed in the division and they’ll be at home in Covina District Stadium.
“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg before Wednesday’s practice. “After going 8-2 and graduating a lot of seniors last year, people weren’t expecting much from us this year. We’re the underdogs but I relish the underdog role.”
After finishing in a three-way tie for second place in their first year in the Channel League, the Pirates (6-4) were rewarded with an at-large invitation – and the No. 16 seed – to the CIF Southern Section Division 7 football playoffs.
“Preparing for a big game like this didn’t just start this week – it started back in July,” said McClurg.
Santa Ynez has seen the film. The Pirates know what they’re up against.
“They’ve got two really good receivers and their quarterback moves around well,” said McClurg. “They’ve got a good running back. They didn’t get to be 10-0 with just two receivers.”
The Vikings like to throw.
Quarterback James Jimenez has thrown for 2,312 yards and 33 touchdowns this year, completing 105 of 161 passes with three interceptions.
Deshon Thompson is Jimenez’s favorite target, catching 38 passes for exactly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jimenez will also spread the ball around to Jamier Johnson (30 catches, 496 yards, 8 touchdowns), Damion Thompson (25 for 556 and 7 TD) and Martin Gutierez (8 for 228 and 4 TD).
Jimenez is also the Vikings leading rusher, scoring 11 touchdowns on 92 rushing attempts that were good for 612 yards.
Gutierez, David Barela and Justin Gayton will all see action in the backfield.
The Pirates will counter with sophomore quarterback Bennett Redell.
Junior Anthony Gills started the season at quarterback but was injured ion the Pirates season-opener at Nipomo.
Juan Sanchez moved over from the offensive line to finish that game and start the next game as McClurg, who called Redell up from the Junior Varsity, began working Redell into the offense.
“Bennett threw four touchdowns passes in our last game (a 42-0 win at San Marcos) so we’ve been playing Anthony a lot at wide receiver,” said McClurg. “Anthony caught three balls, scored two touchdowns (including a 67-yarder) and gained 100 yards last week.”
Gills can also line up at wide receiver, get started running what looks like a fly sweep and then pull up and pass.
“There are always some wrinkles. We always have something new,” said McClurg while not saying he would definitely use Gills as an option passer, only that he could. “Unless you have the greatest athletes, you’re going have to have put something new schematically into the game on both sides of the ball.”
Jasper Kadlec is the Pirates’ main receiver and kick returner. Kadlec has caught 25 passes for 530 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Camron Prendergast and Alex Lammers will also see some balls thrown their way.
The Pirates’ running game revolves around Cash Transeth who has picked up 851 yards rushing and scored 11 touchdowns so far.
Redell, Kadlec, Prendergast, Timothy Fisher and Jacob Moran all regularly get the ball.
Vinnie Vacca leads the Santa Ynez defense with 77 tackles on the season.
But the Pirates share the load with Lammers (75 tackles), Mateo Baca (73 tackles) and Nathan Crandall (70 tackles) all having a nose for the ball.
Tyler Germani leads the team with 8.5 sacks, Dylan Hamilton has four interceptions and Eddie Sanchez, Juan Sanchez, Dean Tipolt and Misuel Hernandez are all key players on the Santa Ynez defense.
Quincy Valle and Eddie Sanchez handle kickoffs and point after attempts. Valle is 29 for 31 on PATs and Eddie Sanchez is 7 for 7.
Juan Sanchez does a bit of everything. He’s on the offensive and defensive lines, plays fullback emergency quarterback and is the team’s punter, banging 13 of 48 punts inside the 20.
“Statistically, in our league, Lompoc and Santa Ynez are the best defenses,” said McClurg. “From Paso Robles down to Ventura, we have one of the best defenses – no superstars, just 11 solid players.
“We’ve been in the same league as Lompoc for a long, long time. You know how good they are and we’ve battled them pretty evenly. We’re not afraid of anybody.”
Practices have been going well this week. Everyone is in uniform and there are no serious injuries with which to contend.
“Just normal bumps and bruises - the kind everyone gets, including Northview, after a 10-game season,” said McClurg. “To win, we’re going to have to come out scrapping. We have to be as physical as we can be and not take one single play off.”