The football seasons ended for most Central Coast football teams Friday night. Some of those teams would argue they ended prematurely.

In the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Morro Bay and Orcutt Academy all lost first-round playoff games on the road.

The Saints, playing in the Division 4 playoffs, kept up with Delano's Kennedy High until the Thunderbirds pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

Santa Maria was down 21-10, then cut the lead to 21-16. But Kennedy scored 19 straight points before Santa Maria scored with a minute left to close out a 40-22 win in Delano. 

The Saints end the season with a 5-6 record. 

Nipomo played at Tulare Western, the No. 5 seed in the Division 2 playoffs.

The Titans injured start Western quarterback Elijah Burrell in the first half and stayed in it, down only 14-0 at halftime. But the Mustangs pulled away, outscoring Nipomo 28-7 in the second half for a 42-7 win. 

Nipomo finishes the 2019 season with a 4-7 record as the Titans were hampered by an injury to starting quarterback Brayden Groshart in the season opener. 

Tulare Western will play Dinuba in the quarterfinals after Dinuba stunned No. 4 seed Sanger Friday night. 

Arroyo Grande played on the road against No. 5 seeded Clovis in the Division 1 first round Friday. The Eagles were routed 56-7 and closes out the year with a 6-5 record. 

Atascadero was dominated by Redwood, the No. 3 seed in Division 2, by a score of 42-6. Redwood will host St. Joseph in the quarterfinals next week in Visalia. Atascadero finishes up with a 3-8 record.

Orcutt Academy battled No. 2 seed Riverdale Christian on the road Friday in the 8-man semifinals. The Spartans came up just short in a 24-19 loss. 

The Spartans went 5-6 on the year and 4-1 in the Central Sierra League under first-year head coach Gabe Espinoza. Riverdale improves to 8-1 on the year and will play top seed Mojave for the 8-man championship.

In Southern Section action, Santa Barbara routed Cerritos Gahr 44-0 in the Division 8 first round. The Dons are the No. 3 seed in that division. Dos Pueblos was routed by Encino Crespi in a Division 5 first-round game, 49-14. Bishop Diego lost to the top seed in Division 5 Culver City (11-0), 34-6. 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

