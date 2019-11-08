The football seasons ended for most Central Coast football teams Friday night. Some of those teams would argue they ended prematurely.
In the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Morro Bay and Orcutt Academy all lost first-round playoff games on the road.
The Saints, playing in the Division 4 playoffs, kept up with Delano's Kennedy High until the Thunderbirds pulled away late in the fourth quarter.
Santa Maria was down 21-10, then cut the lead to 21-16. But Kennedy scored 19 straight points before Santa Maria scored with a minute left to close out a 40-22 win in Delano.
The Saints end the season with a 5-6 record.
Nipomo played at Tulare Western, the No. 5 seed in the Division 2 playoffs.
The Titans injured start Western quarterback Elijah Burrell in the first half and stayed in it, down only 14-0 at halftime. But the Mustangs pulled away, outscoring Nipomo 28-7 in the second half for a 42-7 win.
Nipomo finishes the 2019 season with a 4-7 record as the Titans were hampered by an injury to starting quarterback Brayden Groshart in the season opener.
Tulare Western will play Dinuba in the quarterfinals after Dinuba stunned No. 4 seed Sanger Friday night.
Arroyo Grande played on the road against No. 5 seeded Clovis in the Division 1 first round Friday. The Eagles were routed 56-7 and closes out the year with a 6-5 record.
Atascadero was dominated by Redwood, the No. 3 seed in Division 2, by a score of 42-6. Redwood will host St. Joseph in the quarterfinals next week in Visalia. Atascadero finishes up with a 3-8 record.
Orcutt Academy battled No. 2 seed Riverdale Christian on the road Friday in the 8-man semifinals. The Spartans came up just short in a 24-19 loss.
The Spartans went 5-6 on the year and 4-1 in the Central Sierra League under first-year head coach Gabe Espinoza. Riverdale improves to 8-1 on the year and will play top seed Mojave for the 8-man championship.
In Southern Section action, Santa Barbara routed Cerritos Gahr 44-0 in the Division 8 first round. The Dons are the No. 3 seed in that division. Dos Pueblos was routed by Encino Crespi in a Division 5 first-round game, 49-14. Bishop Diego lost to the top seed in Division 5 Culver City (11-0), 34-6.
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 03.jpg
Jacob Medrano of St Joseph sacks the Fresno Sunnyside quarterback during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein, Contributor
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 01.jpg
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 02.jpg
Darien Langley breaks a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 04.jpg
Brett Burress plunges into the end zone for a two-point conversion during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 05.jpg
Tyler Williams recovers a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 06.jpg
Darien Langley on a running play during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 07.jpg
Tyler Williams breaks up a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 09.jpg
St Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor discusses a play with quarterback Hunter Barnhart
Peter H Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 10.jpg
Brett Burress finds running room during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 11.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 12.jpg
St Joseph receiver Diego Castillo runs up the sideline during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 13.jpg
Noe Carlos of St Joseph makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 14.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gets hit following a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 15.jpg
Noe Carlos makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 16.jpg
Darien Langley runs behind the lead block of Diego Hernandez.
Peter H Klein
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez carries the ball Friday night against Robert F. Kennedy in Delano during the first round of playoffs.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor, Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez fakes the hand off to Jovanny Garcia for the quarter back keeper.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs SM playoff
Robert F. Kennedy's Hugo Mora runs the ball for yardage before being stopped by Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez Friday night during the first round of playoffs in Delano, CA.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
A Santa Maria lineman tackles a RFK running back Friday night during the first round of playoff games.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez tries to go in for a touchdown Friday night against Robert F. Kennedy High in Delano.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor, Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria
A bunch of Santa Maria defenders guard RFK Friday night during round one of playoff games.
Aidan Joshua Garaygord, Contributor
RFk vs Santa Maria
Robert F. Kennedy runs Dominick Martinez out of bounds Friday night.
Photo by: Aidan Joshua Garaygord
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria
RFK's running back Avian Pesina defending him self against Santa Maria's Jovanny Garcia Friday night during the first round of playoffs.
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
RFK vs Santa Maria playoff
Maria Ahumada-Garaygor. Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 03.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Diego Macias (right) can't quite make the catch as Stockdale Mustang Jeremiah Gradowitz looks on. The two teams faced off during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game at Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 01.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) narrowly avoids the diving tackle of Mustang defender Darius Larsuel during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 02.jpg
Righetti defender Christian Licerio (26) tackles a Mustang ball carrier during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 04.jpg
Mustang wide receiver Jeremiah Gradowitz (3) is brought down by Righetti defender Joseph Cardenas during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 05.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Casey Daniels leaps for a long pass from quarterback Logan Mortensen during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 06.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen (11) gets caught by Mustang defender Tucker Arias (77) during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 07.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) gets tripped up by Mustang defender Michael Gabaldon during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 08.jpg
Righetti strong safety Robert Carrancho waits for the snap during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 09.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) sprints upfield during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 10.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Casey Daniels stretches for a long pass from quarterback Logan Mortensen during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 11.jpg
Mustang wide receiver Jeremiah Gradowitz (3) is brought down by Righetti defenders Enzo Ramirez (left) and Matt Simms (right) during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 12.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Diego Macias (right) attempts a catch as Stockdale Mustang Jeremiah Gradowitz tries to prevent the completion. The two teams faced off during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game at Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 13.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen looks for an open man during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 14.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) tries to outrun a herd of Mustangs during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs the ball in the first half of a Division 5 playoff game Friday against Glendora at Citrus College in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross throws the ball in the first half of a Division 5 playoff game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contrbutor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Sheldon Canley #20 of Lompoc runs for a first down in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
The Lompoc sidelines look on in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Elijah Gonzales #88 of Lompoc, left, looks on in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc defense stops the run by Braydon Brus #3 of Glendora in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Elijah Gonzales #88 of Lompoc looks on as Glendora scores in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Luis Aguiniga #16 of Lompoc reacts after a play in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Starting quarterback Cavin Ross #17 of Lompocin passes the ball the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Sheldon Canley #20 of Lompoc runs for a first down in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Quarterback Cavin Ross #17 hands off the ball to Oscar Tenorio #8 of Lompoc in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc's Adam Lazaro scores in the first quarter of a Division 5 playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Adam Lazaro of Lompoc celebrates with teammate Ryan Morgan #5 after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports