CIF delays start of high school sports, cancels state championships for football, other fall sports

There will be no high school sports in December.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Tuesday that high school students will not begin preparing this month for a potential season as previously planned.

High school athletics have been shut down in the state since March due the coronavirus pandemic.

Full practices aimed at preparing for a season were scheduled to begin this month. For the sport of football, for instance, practices were slated to start on Monday, Dec. 7 for CIF Central Section schools, with the high school season kicking off on Jan. 7. Those dates are no longer feasible. One football coach told the Times that practices could start in mid-January with the season kicking off in February.

The CIF office had hoped to receive updated return-to-play guidance from the California Department of Public Health last month, but, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, it no longer expects to receive those guidelines before the end of the year.

"Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest," the CIF state office said in a statement. "Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued."

The state office announced the cancelation of regional and state championships for fall sports, creating a larger window to complete full seasons for those sports.