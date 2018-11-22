This has been a season of firsts for Righetti's football program.
The program is in its first campaign in the CIF Central Section after moving from the Southern Section earlier this year. The Warriors will be playing for the first sectional football title in school history. They are also IN a sectional title football game for the first time in school history.
Third seed Righetti (10-2) will play at unbeaten top seed Tulare Union (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night for the Central Section Division II championship.
In a recent interview first-year Righetti coach Tony Payne, a Righetti alum, said that one first that his team did not attain gave his squad a renewed since of resolve.
Foster road rival St. Joseph beat Righetti 27-21 for the inaugural Mountain League title in a regular season finale.
"The boys got down on themselves after the St. Joseph game," said Payne. "We had a chance to prove we were the best football team in town," by becoming the first Mountain League football champion.
After the St. Joseph game came Righetti's second bye in three weeks.
"There was a lull, man," said Payne. "It was the second time in three weeks that there was no football (for us). I did not like that at all."
However, with more rest, at least from game action, came renewal for the Warriors.
"The boys were really committed at practice," said Payne. "We got healthy. This is the healthiest we've been since August. And we got Isaiah Gayfield back. That was huge."
Gayfield, part of Righetti's dynamic three-back offense that features himself, Adan Solis (the team rushing leader with 1,794 yards and 25 touchdowns) and Kidasi Nepa, had been out with an injury since Righetti's fifth game of the regular season.
After his return, Gayfield was productive in both of Righetti's playoff games, home wins over Bakersfield Frontier (33-16 in the quarterfinals) and Bakersfield Stockdale (21-0 in the semifinals last week).
Gayfield leads the team in yards per carry at 11.2.
"Our trainers and Isaiah's dad, who's a track coach at the school and who knows about working with those types of injuries, did a really good job working on Isaiah's injury, getting him healthy again," said Payne.
Righetti's offense averages 301 yards a game on the ground. Tulare Union will counter with an offense that averages 320 yards a game though the air.
"They're the most athletic team we will face this year," Payne said of The Tribe.
Tulare Union's quarterback, 6-foot-3 senior Nathan Lamb, has thrown for 3,865 yards this year, including 46 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.
"They probably throw the ball 75 to 80 percent of the time," said Payne. The Tribe averages just over 100 yards a game on the ground.
Though the Warriors don't throw the ball much, Brandon Giddings did toss two key touchdown passes, to Chase Reynoso and Elijah Shuffield, last week.
Lamb's favorite receiver has been 6-foot-6 inch senior Darius Baker. Baker has 1,330 yards and 21 touchdown catches this year. Sophomore Willie James, the Tribe's No. 2 receiver, averages 96 yards a game in receptions. He has 13 touchdown catches.
On top of all that, "They have one fast guy who makes their other fast guys look slow," said Payne.
Payne was referring to Tulare Union defensive back-wide receiver Randy Jordan Jr., a Fresno State commit at DB. Jordan has an interception on defense.
On offense, as a wide receiver and kick returner, he leads the team in all-purpose yards at 119 yards a game. James averages 115 and Baker averages 111.
Tulare Union has scored 560 points this season while giving up just 134.